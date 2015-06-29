SHANGHAI, June 29 Chinese money rates and bond yields tumbled on Monday after the People's Bank of China (PBOC) surprised the market by simultaneously cutting official interest rates and reducing required reverse ratio (RRR) for banks that meet certain requirements.

Saturday's cuts stepped up efforts to support an economy that is headed for its poorest performance in a quarter century, but also appeared aimed at stopping a stampede in the domestic stock market, which had slumped over 20 percent in the past two weeks after jumping 150 percent in 12 months. [ID;nL4N0ZE04B]

"Money market sentiment is buoyant," said a senior trader at a major Chinese state-owned bank in Shanghai.

"Investors expect rates to continue to fall in coming weeks thanks to continuous official efforts to guide funding costs lower, but fixed-income yields may have limited room to drop due to too many debt supplies this year."

The volume weighted average yield for the benchmark seven-day repo rate stood at 2.73 percent in early trade, down 19 basis points from Friday's close.

Bond yields, which opened about 5 basis points lower, had rebounded in the morning trade, traders said.

Equities saw fresh volatility, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index opening more than 2 percent higher, then quickly sinking into the red, and then clawing back into positive territory by mid-morning.

The money market rates are now under pressure from cash calls near the end of the half year and from subscriptions to a slew of stock initial public offerings.

But traders predicted liquidity conditions will begin to ease in the second week of July, with the benchmark seven-day repo rate falling below 2.5 percent later in July. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)