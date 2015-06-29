(Adds economist comments and further bond market context)

SHANGHAI, June 29 Chinese money rates and bond yields tumbled on Monday after the People's Bank of China (PBOC) surprised the market by simultaneously cutting official interest rates and reducing required reserve ratios (RRR) for some banks.

The volume-weighted average yield for the benchmark seven-day repo rate stood at 2.73 percent in early trade, down 19 basis points from Friday's close.

Bond yields opened about 5 basis points lower but then picked up in morning trade, traders said. Around midday, the five-year government bond yield was down 2 basis points at 3.24 percent.

The benchmark loan prime rate fell 25 basis points to 4.8 percent.

Analysts were confident that money market yields would remain low but expressed caution on longer-term rates, which have risen over the past year as worries over rapidly rising municipal debt issuance have blunted the impact of the central bank's easing.

"Money market sentiment is buoyant," said a senior trader at a major Chinese state-owned bank in Shanghai.

"Investors expect rates to continue to fall in coming weeks thanks to continuous official efforts to guide funding costs lower, but fixed-income yields may have limited room to drop due to too much debt supply this year."

"Last week we saw some uptick in yields, as people had started to worry that the central bank was holding back from further easing," said Shuang Ding, chief China economist at Standard Chartered Bank in Hong Kong.

"We would expect these latest measures will reassure investors. Nonetheless, the outlook for bond yields also depends on the supply side. The problem is that if overall credit demand starts to pick up, then borrowers will start to compete with local governments for financing, which could push up rates."

"Unless policy is loosened very significantly, we could then start to see yields on municipal bonds start to rise after the first round of issuances."

Money market rates are currently under pressure from cash calls near the end of the second quarter and from subscriptions to a slew of initial public offerings in the stock market.

But traders predicted liquidity conditions would begin to ease in the second week of July, with the benchmark seven-day repo rate falling below 2.5 percent later in the month.

Saturday's policy easing stepped up support for an economy that is headed for its poorest performance in a quarter century, but it also appeared aimed at stopping a stampede in the domestic stock market, which has slumped more than 20 percent in the past two weeks after jumping 150 percent in 12 months. [ID;nL4N0ZE04B]

Equities saw fresh volatility, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index opening more than 2 percent higher, quickly sinking into the red, and then clawing back into positive territory by mid-morning. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Additional reporting by Nathaniel Tapin in HONG KONG; Editing by Kim Coghill and Alan Raybould)