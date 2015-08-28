SHANGHAI, Aug 28 Chinese bond yields were broadly lower on the week on Friday, following the central bank's interest rate and reserve ratio cuts and an announced expansion of the local government debt swap from 2 trillion yuan ($312.81 billion) to 3.2 trillion yuan ($500.50 billion) this week. The expansion of the debt swap, meant to help heavily indebted local governments refinance expensive, often off-balance sheet debt raised during the post-crisis credit boom, was widely expected given the large amount of debt coming due over the next several years. In March, following the original swap announcement, the Ministry of Finance specified that based on the last official audit in 2013, local governments owed 1.86 trillion yuan ($290.92 billion) of repayments in 2015 alone. However local government debt issuance continued to rise rapidly throughout most of 2014, meaning the actual figure could be significantly higher. Long-dated Chinese government bond yields rose at the open on Friday but by late afternoon had mostly stabilised. On the day, Chinese five-year treasury futures were down 0.9 percent Friday afternoon, while 10-year futures were up 0.04 percent. "The expansion on debt-for-bond swap boosted the long-term bonds rates this morning, but later it calmed down soon," said a trader at a city commercial bank in Tianjin. "There are a large amount of purchases, because of monetary easing by the central bank and some money flowing into bonds from the stock market." On the week, both treasury bond and bond future prices were up sharply following the central bank's 25-basis-point cut to benchmark one-year lending rates and 50-basis-point cut to the reserve ratio for most large banks. For the week, five- and 10-year treasury futures were up 0.7 percent and 1.3 percent, while spot yields were down seven basis points and 12 basis points (bps) respectively. Short-term money rates, however, were mixed as large open market injections by the central bank were offset by a continuing drain from capital outflows following the yuan's surprise three percent devaluation beginning Aug. 11. On Thursday, the central bank lowered it guidance on the benchmark seven-day repurchase agreement (repo) rate 15 bps to 2.35 percent. For the week, the volume weighted averages of the one-day and seven-day repos were down eight bps and 17 bps to 1.75 and 2.38 percent respectively. The two-week and one-month rates, however, were both up sharply, representing continued stress in the money markets. China's yuan rose also sharply against the dollar on Friday, with traders citing large transactions by state-owned banks on behalf of the central bank to support the currency. "The major state banks are lending little money into the market on Friday," said a trader at a city commercial bank in Shanghai, "they have to buy yuan in the foreign exchange market to prop up the currency's price." The trader added, however, that "liquidity in interbank repo market is tolerable" as cash was still sporadically available from different commercial banks which suffer less from the pressure from the forex market. Traders also said that they believed China would conduct more monetary easing to facilitate the expanded local government debt swap programme. The spread of the five-year credit default swap rate on Chinese sovereign debt fell 3.36 percent to 112.78 on the day, but was still up 4.1 percent on the week, following a 7.2 percent rise the week before as equity markets dropped. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 1.7510 1.7241 +2.69 0.00 Seven-day 2.3748 2.3299 +4.49 0.00 14-day 2.9389 2.8647 +7.42 0.00 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 1.9200 0.3200 +160.00 148,621.0 0 Seven-day<CN7DR 2.3050 1.8000 +50.50 25,288.10 PO=SS> 14-day 2.0850 1.7300 +35.50 2,773.20 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 1.7500 1.7200 +3.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 2.3800 2.3300 +5.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 2.9600 3.0000 -4.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 1.7740 1.7590 +1.50 Seven-day 2.3920 2.3980 -0.60 Three-month 3.0980 3.0960 +0.20 >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> GRAPHICS Hot money flows link.reuters.com/xuv83w Bank FX flows & reserves link.reuters.com/ken99s Bank RRR & FX reserves link.reuters.com/sum99t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> ($1 = 6.3936 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)