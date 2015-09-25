SHANGHAI, Sept 25 China's money rates fell slightly on Friday but were almost flat for the week, after the central bank injected funds into the market to help banks offset liquidity demands ahead of the long holiday starting next week. By midday on Friday, the volume weighted average of the seven-day repurchase agreement (repo) rate, considered the best indicator of short-term borrowing conditions in China, was down 11.56 basis point (bps) at 2.34 percent. The 14-day repo dipped less than 3 bps to 2.70 percent. Rates below 3 percent are generally considered an indication of relatively loose liquidity by traders. "Central bank injection is helping banks meet pre-holiday demand," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. The central bank injected 80 billion yuan ($12.6 billion) into the money markets through 14-day reverse bond repurchase agreements on Thursday, meaning it will inject a net 40 billion yuan into the market this week, compared with a net drain last week. The market will be closed for a week starting next Thursday for the National Day holiday and liquidity typically tightens ahead the long break. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) ghted day (%) average rate (%) Overnight 1.8637 1.8797 -1.60 Seven-day 2.3445 2.4601 -11.56 14-day 2.6952 2.7249 -2.97 Overnight 2.510 3.240 -73.00 Seven-day 3.710 3.200 +51.00 14-day 2.000 1.900 +10.00 Overnight 1.8800 1.8800 0.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 2.3700 2.4500 -8.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 2.7400 2.7300 +1.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> Overnight 1.9070 1.9090 -0.20 Seven-day 2.4470 2.4800 -3.30 Three-month 3.1530 3.1518 +0.12 >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> GRAPHICS Hot money flows link.reuters.com/xuv83w Bank FX flows & reserves link.reuters.com/ken99s Bank RRR & FX reserves link.reuters.com/sum99t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> ($1 = 6.3761 Chinese yuan ) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)