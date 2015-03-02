SHANGHAI, March 2 Chinese money market rates opened sharply lower on Monday after the central bank cut interest rates over the weekend for the second time in less than four months as it steps up efforts to ward off deflation.

The benchmark seven-day bond repurchase agreement opened at 4.66 percent, down 16 basis points versus 4.82 percent weighted average at the previous close. The one-day rate dropped 13 basis points to 3.38 percent.

The People's Bank of China cut interest rates on Saturday, just days before the annual meeting of the country's parliament, in the latest effort to support the world's second-largest economy as its momentum slows and deflation risks rise. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Eric Meijer)