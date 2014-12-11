SHANGHAI Dec 11 China's securities regulator
will send inspection teams next week to check whether
brokerages' higher-risk margin trading businesses comply with
regulations, three brokerage sources told Reuters on Thursday.
Mainland brokerages slumped on Thursday after local media
reports about the inspections, dragging down the wider market
, which has rallied more than 30 percent in two weeks
on expectations of further policy easing to support the cooling
economy.
There has been a steady relaxation of restrictions on margin
trading in the last two years, and while in good times it allows
investors to make a lot of money with only a small amount of
their own cash, it also carries big risks when the market falls.
"We have already been informed and from the start of next
week, the regulator will not only probe our margin trading and
short selling businesses but also other financing services such
as collateral-backed lending," one Shanghai-based broker said.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) will visit
brokerages in the guise of a regular inspection, a second broker
source said.
The broker added the inspections would overtly be to check
whether margin trading services complied with procedural
regulations, such as whether clients met the criteria to open an
account.
However, industry insiders said the probes were part of a
wider clean-up on the margin trading business.
The CSRC could immediately be reached for comment.
According to official data, the value of margin trading and
short-selling in Shanghai and Shenzhen as of Tuesday totalled
929.2 billion yuan ($150.47 billion).
The average collateral ratio was 236 percent, still within
official safe limits.
($1 = 6.1752 Chinese yuan)
(Reporing by David Lin and Adam Jourdan; Writing by Adam
Jourdan; Editing by Kim Coghill)