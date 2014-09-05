SHANGHAI, Sept 5 China newly legalised U.S.-style municipal
bonds will take a long time to become a market-oriented product, with domestic
traders suspecting yields being repressed by coordination between issuers and
buyers among the state banks.
Here is a table of experimental municipal bond issues this year. For a
Issuers Date Amount( bln Benchmark Comparable
yuan) (5Y) yield yield*
(pct) (pct)
Guangdong province 23-Jun-14 14.8 3.84 3.8522
Shandong province 11-Jul-14 13.7 3.75 3.9575
Jiangsu province 24-Jul-14 17.4 4.06 4.0511
Jiangxi province 5-Aug-14 14.3 4.01 4.0167
Ningxia region 11-Aug-14 5.5 3.98 3.9988
Qingdao city 18-Aug-14 2.5 3.96 3.9744
Zhejiang province 19-Aug-14 13.7 3.96 3.9833
Beijing city 21-Aug-14 10.5 4.00 3.9872
Shanghai city 11-Sept-14 n/a n/a n/a
Shenzhen city n/a n/a n/a n/a
*Comparable yields are calculated according to the yield for the relevant
sovereign bond yield as priced in the secondary market on the day prior to the
municipal issue.
Notes: The Ministry of Finance has assigned a combined quota of 109.2 billion
yuan ($17.8 billion) of municipal bond issues for the 10 local governments this
year. Shanghai and Shenzhen have not yet to float their debt. Others have issued
bonds of five, seven and 10 years.
($1 = 6.15 Yuan)
