SHANGHAI, Sept 5 China newly legalised U.S.-style municipal bonds will take a long time to become a market-oriented product, with domestic traders suspecting yields being repressed by coordination between issuers and buyers among the state banks. Here is a table of experimental municipal bond issues this year. For a related column, please click. Issuers Date Amount( bln Benchmark Comparable yuan) (5Y) yield yield* (pct) (pct) Guangdong province 23-Jun-14 14.8 3.84 3.8522 Shandong province 11-Jul-14 13.7 3.75 3.9575 Jiangsu province 24-Jul-14 17.4 4.06 4.0511 Jiangxi province 5-Aug-14 14.3 4.01 4.0167 Ningxia region 11-Aug-14 5.5 3.98 3.9988 Qingdao city 18-Aug-14 2.5 3.96 3.9744 Zhejiang province 19-Aug-14 13.7 3.96 3.9833 Beijing city 21-Aug-14 10.5 4.00 3.9872 Shanghai city 11-Sept-14 n/a n/a n/a Shenzhen city n/a n/a n/a n/a *Comparable yields are calculated according to the yield for the relevant sovereign bond yield as priced in the secondary market on the day prior to the municipal issue. Notes: The Ministry of Finance has assigned a combined quota of 109.2 billion yuan ($17.8 billion) of municipal bond issues for the 10 local governments this year. Shanghai and Shenzhen have not yet to float their debt. Others have issued bonds of five, seven and 10 years. ($1 = 6.15 Yuan) (Compiled by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)