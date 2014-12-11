SHANGHAI Dec 11 China's central bank will risk
creating asset bubbles if it cuts reserve requirement ratios to
boost banks' lending power, but analysts reckon it has little
choice with the economy growing at its slowest in decades.
Reductions to guidance lending rates, targeted short-term
liquidity injections, and most recently eased enforcement of
loan-to-deposit ratios and lending quotas have all failed to
deliver positive macroeconomic returns.
Instead, there are worrying signs that these measures
fuelled heavy borrowing by stock market speculators.
Chinese banks want the People's Bank of China (PBOC) to cut
the RRR, which will release trillions of yuan into the economy,
as their deposit base has been shrinking, curbing their ability
to lend.
PBOC data showed deposits at Chinese banks dropped by 186.6
billion yuan in October, due mainly to new rules capping banks'
end-month bank desposits.
The October fall followed a decline of 950.4 billion ($154
billion) yuan in the third quarter, the first quarterly fall
since the data was first published in 2000.
The case for an RRR cut is further advanced by economic
data, from foreign trade to consumer price inflation, pointing
towards a further slowdown of the world's second-largest
economy.
Moreover, the central bank has also been buying fewer
dollars this year, which has the effect of curbing the money
supply by reducing the amount of yuan coming into circulation.
Data shows the PBOC's foreign exchange assets increased by
776.8 billion yuan in the first 10 months of this year, well
below the 2.14 trillion yuan increase seen in the same period a
a year earlier, as the central bank had less need to intervene.
"There is a strong possibility of the PBOC cutting the RRR
to offset the supply gap resulting from sources such as the
reduction of central bank foreign exchange purchases," said Dong
Dezhi, chief fixed income analyst at Guosen Securities in
Shanghai.
"But such a cut could easily continue sending a wrong signal
to market players that the authorities are easing monetary
policy to support asset prices, pushing more funds into
speculation and creating fresh bubbles."
A typical RRR cut by the PBOC is usually 50 basis points,
meaning a single cut will pump about 560 billion yuan worth of
base money into China's monetary base, far short of the gap
caused by sliding deposits and reduced intervention on paper.
But applying a more than four-time money multiplier effect
an RRR cut would add 2.4 trillion yuan, a substantial increase
in cash supply that can be re-lent by banks.
The central bank's surprise interest rate cut on Nov. 21,
and prospect of more easing to come unleashed a speculative rush
into China's stock market, even though the central bank said the
rate adjustment would have a neutral effect and its monetary
policy was unchanged.
Share markets have posted record trading volumes and
volatility as both institutional and retail investors increased
their leverage to bet on a bull run.
There are also signs that a downward correction in China's
property market, brought about by measures to reduce the danger
of a price bubble, may have run its course as prices appear to
be stabilising, traders said.
"Even though the PBOC continues nagging over the neutrality
of its monetary policy, a RRR cut will no doubt guide the market
to further increase leverage of assets, as already seen in the
stock market," said a senior trader at a state-owned bank in
Shanghai.
($1 = 6.17 Yuan)
