SHANGHAI May 21 China could fully liberalise
its interest rate regime as early as July and almost certainly
by the year-end, according to money market traders gearing up
for the change.
The People's Bank of China's (PBOC) earlier this month
raised the maximum that banks may set their deposit rates at
from the official benchmark to 1.5 times.
Unlike in the past, the move went smoothly.
Banks did not panic into raising rates in a battle to
attract deposits, signaling they would rather adjust to market
conditions and that a slew of recent regulatory reforms such as
the relaxing of loan-to-deposit ratio requirements had eased
pressure on them.
Though a few smaller lenders did raise their rates,
suggesting they will be the ones to feel the most competitive
pinch from interest rate reforms, traders and analysts still
think full liberalisation is imminent.
"The absence of malicious competition among banks after the
latest widening of the ceiling has prepared preconditions for
the PBOC to fully liberalise deposit rates when it next cuts
policy rates," said a senior trader at a Chinese state-owned
bank in Beijing.
"July is a window because it will be the second anniversary
of China's liberalisation of its loan rates in July 2013," he
said.
"Officials have talked about the possibility of fully
freeing deposit rates in about two years from the loan reform."
The May 10 ceiling increase to 1.5 times - from 1.3 times in
February and 1.2 percent last November - was the biggest since
the PBOC began reforming deposit rates in 2012.
But banks' response to the change was muted, with China's
biggest seven banks, including top lender Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China , keeping their
one-year deposit rates around 1.1 times the official benchmark,
secondary banks around 1.2 times and smaller banks around 1.4
times.
PBOC officials have also said conditions are ripe for full
liberalisation.
"Interest rate liberalisation has now entered the last
phase," Lu Lei, director of the PBOC's research department, told
the central bank's newspaper, the Financial News, on May 11.
"Conditions are already mature to fully free the upper limit of
deposits rate."
If full liberalisation does not come in July, analysts see
it happening this year.
"The latest ceiling hike has had little impact on banks'
decisions on their own rates, signalling the market is mature
for the full rate liberalisation," said Dong Dezhi, chief fixed
income analyst at Guosen Securities in Shanghai.
"So it's now safe to say that the liberalisation is near
completion and is likely to complete this year."
WHAT NEXT?
The market now wants to know how the PBOC will guide rates
in a free interest regime, with most players expecting the
central bank to follow the U.S. Federal Reserve's model of using
money market rates as guidance rates.
That would mean that banks would set their deposit rates in
line with market conditions rather than just raising them
without any limits in a bid to attract deposits.
Traders are now watching money market rates more closely in
the belief that they will become guidance rates soon.
They said the PBOC's recent reduction in open market
operations - with the bank conducting none over the past month -
suggests it is moving to using money market rates as guidance
rates rather than as a tool to manage short-term liquidity.
From March up until the PBOC's last rate cut on May 10, the
central bank slashed the yields of its seven-day reverse
repurchase agreements and successfully guided money market rates
lower.
"The PBOC's reverse repo yield appears to have been used as
the guidance rate for money markets rates," said a trader at a
Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.
"Such a method appears to be similar as the U.S. Fed's use
of its overnight rate to signal its policy inclinations."
