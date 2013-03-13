* China held yuan firm during last Asian crisis

* Regulators emphasize that market now allows bidirectional volatility

* Yuan may lose up to 2 pct if other Asian currencies start depreciating - traders

* Domestic, offshore markets not betting on depreciation

By Pete Sweeney and Lu Jianxin

SHANGHAI, March 13 In 1997, as most Asian currencies collapsed under a combination of poor fundamentals and speculative attacks, China became a neighbourhood hero for holding the yuan steady.

But in 2013, as neighboring currencies swoon again, Beijing is warning them not to count on China this time.

"The yuan cannot remain as stable as it did during the Asian currency crisis ever again," said Fu Qing, head of FX Trading at Standard Chartered Bank (China) in Shanghai.

The Asian currency crisis in 1997-1998 saw the Indonesian rupiah lose five-sixths of its value. The Thai baht lost half its value in half a year; the Japanese yen slid by nearly a quarter. But the yuan barely twitched.

But this time around, Beijing is facing a very different economic equation.

The yen has lost over 22 percent against the dollar in less than six months on expectations policymakers in Tokyo will take aggressive measures to reflate the economy, and the Korean won and the rupiah have begun to follow it down.

China does not yet compete directly with Japan or Korea in most export markets, but a wider regional depreciation trend that pulled in other developing economies could ultimately pose a challenge.

"Given China's WTO membership and its managed floating exchange rate, it would be too costly for the government to stick to the super-stable yuan policy," said Liu Dongliang, currency strategist at China Merchants Bank in Shenzhen.

"If other currencies keep falling, Beijing may have to let the currency depreciate."

Currency traders who spoke to Reuters speculated that the People's Bank of China (PBOC) might let the exchange rate weaken by as much as 2 percent to offset a regional weakening.

MARKET-DRIVEN DEPRECIATION

Beijing has hinted as much.

Yi Gang, vice-governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), told local media in early March that Beijing was already on a currency-war footing.

"China has taken precautions. No matter whether through currency policy or other mechanisms, all will take into account the quantitative easing by major foreign central banks."

Yi's comments were followed by more sulfurous comments from Gao Xiqing, president of the country's sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp (CIC), who in an interview with The Wall Street Journal in March accused Japan of treating its neighbors as a "garbage bin".

However, officials have tried to avoid giving the impression that the government would force the exchange rate down; if the yuan sinks, they imply, it will be thanks to market forces.

"The yuan will fluctuate in both directions as the central bank strengthens market-oriented reforms," said former central bank deputy governor Wu Xiaoling, currently vice-chairman of the finance and economic affairs committee for the National People's Congress, in remarks quoted in the official China Daily on Wednesday.

She went on to refer to Japan's monetary easing as akin to "quenching thirst with poison."

WHAT CURRENCY CRISIS?

"Despite all the talk about 'currency wars,' China has clearly not opened monetary fire," said Andrew Batson of Dragonomics in a research note on March 4.

The yuan is only down 0.25 percent year-to-date and the forex market remains bullish. The spot rate continues to trade at a wide premium to the official midpoint, and most of the market chatter is focused on the apparent return of foreign hot money inflows.

The likelihood that Tokyo will in fact set off a wider currency war is also questionable, as arguably the yen is going through a correction long-overdue. The last two decades were considered "lost decades" of stagnation in Japan, and yet the yen has gained 33 percent since 1990.

This is all good news for China, because a significant devaluation would likely hinder more than help.

It would increase costs for Chinese importers - including those who import components to be reassembled for export - and potentially add to inflationary pressure.

Letting the currency sink would also discourage companies from accepting the yuan in payment, especially if it was perceived as Beijing meddling in the market for macroeconomic purposes. (Editing by Kim Coghill)