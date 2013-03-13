* China held yuan firm during last Asian crisis
* Regulators emphasize that market now allows bidirectional
volatility
* Yuan may lose up to 2 pct if other Asian currencies start
depreciating - traders
* Domestic, offshore markets not betting on depreciation
By Pete Sweeney and Lu Jianxin
SHANGHAI, March 13 In 1997, as most Asian
currencies collapsed under a combination of poor fundamentals
and speculative attacks, China became a neighbourhood hero for
holding the yuan steady.
But in 2013, as neighboring currencies swoon again, Beijing
is warning them not to count on China this time.
"The yuan cannot remain as stable as it did during the Asian
currency crisis ever again," said Fu Qing, head of FX Trading at
Standard Chartered Bank (China) in Shanghai.
The Asian currency crisis in 1997-1998 saw the Indonesian
rupiah lose five-sixths of its value. The Thai baht
lost half its value in half a year; the Japanese yen slid
by nearly a quarter. But the yuan barely twitched.
But this time around, Beijing is facing a very different
economic equation.
The yen has lost over 22 percent against the dollar in less
than six months on expectations policymakers in Tokyo will take
aggressive measures to reflate the economy, and the Korean won
and the rupiah have begun to follow it down.
China does not yet compete directly with Japan or Korea in
most export markets, but a wider regional depreciation trend
that pulled in other developing economies could ultimately pose
a challenge.
"Given China's WTO membership and its managed floating
exchange rate, it would be too costly for the government to
stick to the super-stable yuan policy," said Liu Dongliang,
currency strategist at China Merchants Bank in Shenzhen.
"If other currencies keep falling, Beijing may have to let
the currency depreciate."
Currency traders who spoke to Reuters speculated that the
People's Bank of China (PBOC) might let the exchange rate weaken
by as much as 2 percent to offset a regional weakening.
MARKET-DRIVEN DEPRECIATION
Beijing has hinted as much.
Yi Gang, vice-governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC),
told local media in early March that Beijing was already on a
currency-war footing.
"China has taken precautions. No matter whether through
currency policy or other mechanisms, all will take into account
the quantitative easing by major foreign central banks."
Yi's comments were followed by more sulfurous comments from
Gao Xiqing, president of the country's sovereign wealth fund
China Investment Corp (CIC), who in an interview with The Wall
Street Journal in March accused Japan of treating its neighbors
as a "garbage bin".
However, officials have tried to avoid giving the impression
that the government would force the exchange rate down; if the
yuan sinks, they imply, it will be thanks to market forces.
"The yuan will fluctuate in both directions as the central
bank strengthens market-oriented reforms," said former central
bank deputy governor Wu Xiaoling, currently vice-chairman of the
finance and economic affairs committee for the National People's
Congress, in remarks quoted in the official China Daily on
Wednesday.
She went on to refer to Japan's monetary easing as akin to
"quenching thirst with poison."
WHAT CURRENCY CRISIS?
"Despite all the talk about 'currency wars,' China has
clearly not opened monetary fire," said Andrew Batson of
Dragonomics in a research note on March 4.
The yuan is only down 0.25 percent year-to-date and the
forex market remains bullish. The spot rate continues to trade
at a wide premium to the official midpoint, and most of the
market chatter is focused on the apparent return of foreign hot
money inflows.
The likelihood that Tokyo will in fact set off a wider
currency war is also questionable, as arguably the yen is going
through a correction long-overdue. The last two decades were
considered "lost decades" of stagnation in Japan, and yet the
yen has gained 33 percent since 1990.
This is all good news for China, because a significant
devaluation would likely hinder more than help.
It would increase costs for Chinese importers - including
those who import components to be reassembled for export - and
potentially add to inflationary pressure.
Letting the currency sink would also discourage companies
from accepting the yuan in payment, especially if it was
perceived as Beijing meddling in the market for macroeconomic
purposes.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)