* Govt bond futures to restart Friday after 18-year halt
* Trading expected to be slow at beginning on risk controls
* Mild inflation set to keep prices relatively stable
* Major players, banks and insurers, cannot trade for now
By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Sept 5 China government bond futures
trade is set to restart quietly on Friday after an 18-year
hiatus, with market enthusiasm crimped by tight risk controls
and a benign inflationary environment.
Beijing is moving to financial innovation to drive growth
while reducing systemic risk from sloppy lending practices, and
the reintroduction of a government bond futures market -- closed
since 1995 after a trading scandal -- is part of that drive.
Analysts say that while caution is warranted, the risk
controls in place for the new market are so severe that it
cannot serve its intended purpose until they are eased.
The first major barrier is the absence of key participants.
As a risk hedging tool, government bond futures are meant to
play a key role in encouraging Chinese banks to loan to private
businesses and a prerequisite for liberalising deposit rates,
delivering higher returns to Chinese savers.
The hope is that this will drive growth both by allocating
capital to more efficient parts of the economy and increase the
propensity of ordinary Chinese people to consume.
But Chinese commercial banks and insurers, both major
holders of government bonds, are still waiting for approval to
trade in the futures market.
Out of China's outstanding 7.57 trillion yuan ($1.24
trillion) worth of tradable government bonds -- more than 70
times the value of such bonds in 1995 -- banks alone hold 5.23
trillion yuan, or 69 percent, insurers hold 4 percent, while
funds and brokerages hold a combined only 1.5 percent, data
published by the government's bond trading clearing house shows.
But so far only major brokerages with proprietary securities
trading licences can trade futures freely; others, including
mutual funds, can only do so for hedging purposes.
Individuals will also be allowed to participate, but they
must have at least 500,000 yuan ($81,700) in their margin
accounts to trade the futures.
Analysts said the exclusion of banks is likely temporary,
but betrays a high degree of caution from regulators,
specifically the central bank, the China Banking Regulatory
Commission and the China Insurance Regulatory Commission.
Liu Wenbo, a specialised analyst at Shanghai CIFCO Futures
Co, pointed out that banks have a key role to play in deterring
the sort of excessive speculation that destroyed the market last
time around.
"Given they have so many outstanding bonds on hand,
financial institutions can easily correct rates if excessive
arbitrage drives prices to extremes," he said.
BENIGN INFLATION
But even if banks are allowed into the market, the current
macroeconomic environment will restrain its growth.
"The key factor that will prevent new government bond
futures from the sort of speculation seen in the 1990s is the
benign inflation environment," said Liu Zhongyuan, a veteran
Chinese futures market player and chief economist at ChangJiang
Futures Co.
"With few expecting rate cuts or rises in the near term,
small returns caused by mild price volatility will dampen
investor interest."
China's consumer price inflation stood at 2.4 percent in the
first seven months of this year, down 0.7 percentage points from
the same period a year earlier, well within range of the
government's target of 3.5 percent for 2013.
Thus, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) is not likely to
raise or reduce benchmark interest rates for the rest of the
year. This will confine spot bonds yields within narrow ranges
and cap fluctuations of futures prices, analysts say.
In comparison, China's annual inflation rate was more than
20 percent, which lasted for several years in the mid-1990s.
RULES, RULES AND RULES
The China Financial Futures Exchange (CFFEX) will kick off
futures trading on Friday with three five-year contracts, with
margin requirements being set higher than the legal minimum at
the beginning.
"To tightly control risk at the start of listing, margin
requirements for these contracts will temporarily be set at 3
percent," the exchange, established in 2006 to host trading of
China's fledging derivatives, said in a statement this week.
Exchange rules issued last week prescribed minimum margin
requirements for government bond futures at 2 percent, rising to
3 percent on the 10th of the month ahead of the delivery month,
and 5 percent on the 20th.
The rules also cut the limit of holdings of one contract by
a single participant for speculation to 1,000 lots from 1,200
lots proposed in draft regulations in July, falling to only 100
lots on the 20th of the month ahead of the delivery month, from
300 lots originally proposed.
($1 = 6.12 Chinese yuan)
