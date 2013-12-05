* Regulators try to balance supervision and development
* Hoping to expand market while preventing financial risks
* Debt issue requirements eased
* Volatile money market conditions may limit benefits
By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Dec 5 Chinese regulators have moved to
ease restrictions on corporate debt issuance to reduce
dependence on bank loans, and to reduce the net market impact of
new rules cracking down on practices intended to evade lending
restrictions.
Regulators hope that allowing more corporates to issue debt
on the bond market or tap funds directly will allow companies to
access credit without recourse to bank loans.
That would give the central bank latitude to crack down on
the explosive growth of complex transactions used by Chinese
banks in the interbank market, which might otherwise risk
damaging economic growth.
"The easing reflects regulatory efforts to balance their
policy: while tightening credit supervision, they hope not to
hurt reforms to boost the bond market and direct fund-raising,
encouraged by the party plenum," said Wang Ming, Head of
Marketing at Shanghai Yaozhi Asset Management Co.
The ruling Communist Part of China unwrapped its boldest set
of economic and social reforms in nearly three decades last
month, further freeing up markets in order to put the world's
second-largest economy on a more stable footing.
MULTIPLE FRONTS
The easing maneuver includes new policies from multiple
ministries with overlapping mandates, which will make execution
and coordination key to the initiative's success.
One challenge is the complex regulatory structure governing
the growing bond market.
The central bank, for example, manages the "financing bills"
market, a platform used by pre-qualified institutions that can
freely issue instruments with tenors mostly between one and
seven years without further approval.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), on the
other hand, retains authority to approve or deny plans by listed
firms to issue "company bonds" on a case-by-case basis, while
the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) approves
applications from non-listed and non-financial firms to issue
"corporate bonds".
The bureaucratic overlap has been a major factor cramping
the expansion of the corporate debt market, but now all of them
are easing their respective grip in tandem.
First, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) is lowering the
qualification threshold for corporate bill issuance, allowing
smaller firms to participate.
Second, the securities watchdog will allow listed Chinese
banks to issue debt on the stock exchanges for the first time,
where they were previously confined to the interbank market.
The NDRC, the country's top economic planner, has
decentralised its approval of the corporate bond issues under
its jurisdiction to its provincial offices, whereas previously
all applications had to be approved by the
headquarters.
PBOC MOVES
The National Association of Financial Market Institutional
Investors (NAFMII) -- a PBOC unit -- in October expanded
permission to issue "super-short financial bills" (SCPs,
generally with tenors up to nine months) to firms with an AA+
rating from the previously AAA only.
The AAA rating effectively meant that only major state-owned
giants could participate in the SCP market.
"The lowering of the rating requirement for SCP issuers
means a large number of secondary state-owned firms and major
private firms is now admitted into the market," said a trader at
a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.
The NAFMII is also considering allowing property firms to
issue short- and medium-term "financial bills," with tenors of
one to seven years, for the first time.
SLOW PROGRESS
China has been pushing companies to wean themselves off of
bank loans for many years, but progress has been slow, in no
small part because of the distortions and speculative
irregularities that seem to appear whenever regulations are
loosened.
When irregularities appear, economists say, regulators often
overreact, closing down loopholes and throwing official
commitment to reform into doubt.
As a result of such reactions earlier this year, corporate
debt's share of total financing in China declined to 11 percent
in the first 10 months of this year, down from 14.3 percent at
the end of 2012, PBOC data shows.
This time around, analysts say the process will be delayed
by China's weak and volatile bond market, which is already
struggling thanks to the PBOC's tighter liquidity stance, which
has pushed up bond yields sharply.
"It will take time for companies to get used to issuing
bonds at higher yields, although the current rises in yields may
prove healthy for the market in long term," said Dong Dezhi,
analyst at Guosen Securities in Shanghai.
However, China's bond yields are still deemed relatively low
by many foreign analysts, which they blame on decades of
official interest rate controls that kept credit artificially
cheap.
(Editing by Eric Meijer)