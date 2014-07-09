* Policy to help relieve impact of seasonal factors on rates
* Move towards letting banks to decide loans themselves
* Estimated 4 bln to 2 trln yuan freed for lending-report
* More regulatory easing needed to help market stability
By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, July 9 China's decision to ease rules
used to calculate loan-to-deposit ratios for Chinese banks (LDR)
will moderate spikes in seasonal cash demand from regulatory
requirements and thus help stabilise money market rates, traders
say.
Regulators have been moving to stabilise money market rate
volatility after a severe market squeeze in June last year
rattled markets around the world, who misread a short-duration
rise as a harbinger of money tightening.
The dramatic stock market slides that ensued caused some to
accuse the central bank of clumsiness or worse when it came to
managing market sentiment in a period of economic sensitivity.
The latest policy relaxation, announced by the banking
regulator last week, excludes loans to small firms and the farm
sector from LDR calculation, and includes new items on the
savings side of the ratio, including large negotiable
certificates of deposit, among other items. {ID:nL4N0PC082]
The move will free between 400 billion yuan to 2 trillion
yuan ($65 billion to $323 billion) for banks to lend, according
to a research report by Shenyin & Wanguo Securities, and make it
easier for banks to meet the LDR at the end of a quarter without
tapping the interbank market for short-term funds.
"The relaxation will add to other official steps aimed at
stabilising money market rates, particularly helping neutralise
the impact of seasonal demand on the rates," said a senior
trader at a Chinese state-owned bank in Shanghai.
"It is also a step towards an eventual abolition of the LDR
in line with international practices that allow banks to decide
their own lending strategy."
The market squeeze in June last year pushed China's
short-term money market rates as high as 30 percent, which was
seen as a way to force Chinese banks to reduce their exposure to
shadow banking activities.
More specifically, money traders and economists said the
PBOC was making it more expensive for commercial banks to tap
the interbank market for short-term funds they used in turn to
mask their dabbling in high-yield, high-risk wealth management
products.
At the same time, regulators are considering changing the
way it calculates the opening price for benchmark interest rates
to reduce the ability of individual banks to manipulate key
rates.
TECHNICAL DETAILS
Chinese law currently allows banks to lend out no more than
three quarters of their deposits.
To meet regulatory requirements including the LDR, banks
engage in intense competition over cash at the end of each
quarter so that they can include it in their deposit base,
dressing up their quarterly financial statements.
The average LDR for Chinese banks stood at 65.9 percent at
the end of the first quarter of this year, data issued by the
China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) showed, but it is
impossible to tell how much of those deposits were genuine, as
opposed to manufactured by tapping the interbank market.
"While the LDR easing will help stabilise rates, it alone
will not be enough to prevent banks from pushing for a brief
expansion of their deposit base at the end of a quarter to
polish their books," said Dong Dezhi, senior money market
analyst at Guosen Securities in Shanghai.
Dong and others said that further deregulation is needed in
efforts to build a money market that operates in response to
genuine supply and demand as opposed to regulatory deadlines.
Indeed, while announcing the LDR easing, the CBRC also said
it would work with China's legislators to quicken the revision
of the commercial banking law, which many analysts believe would
lead to an eventual scrapping of the LDR ceiling..
Rating agency Fitch said in a research report last week that
the CBRC's decision was indeed a part of an official drive to
ease liquidity conditions.
It warned, however, that the official efforts to spur growth
of lending to small companies has the potential to hurt bank
credit profiles over the medium term.
Among other changes, yuan deposits transferred to the local
branches of foreign banks from their parent companies with
maturities of over a year can now be included in the LDR.
Yuan loans funded by international financial institutions or
foreign governments will be dropped from the ratio.
And loans funded by bonds sold by banks with remaining
maturities of one year or more, and which bond investors have no
right to demand early repayments, can also be omitted from LDR.
"The bonds-related provision is particularly important as it
implies that regulators will eventually remove all risk-free
loans at banks from the LDR calculation," said a trader at a
Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.
Such bonds, mainly subordinate and tier-2 capital debt, are
now worth about 500 billion yuan, traders estimate.
($1=6.2 Chinese Yuan)
