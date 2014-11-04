* Over 1 trillion yuan may be injected in Dec via fiscal
deposits
* PBOC pumps 700-900 bln yuan via SLF, 1 trln yuan via PSL
earlier
* Good liquidity will reduce need for rate, RRR cuts in Q4
* Other tools, such as reverse repos, will also help
By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Nov 4 China may discreetly pump more
liquidity into its banking system at the year-end to bolster
slowing economic growth, avoiding for now, the use of aggressive
monetary easing.
The finance ministry could inject more than 1 trillion yuan
($163.5 billion) in December via an opaque policy tool called
fiscal deposits.
While fiscal deposit injections often peak in the final
month of the year when liquidity is tight, traders said the
amount this December could exceed the previous year's record of
1.46 trillion yuan because of the weakening economy.
That would possibly mean an injection of money via fiscal
deposits for the year, versus a net drain last year.
"Because of poor economic conditions, it is probable that
the injection this year will reach another record high in
December," a trader at an Asian bank in Shanghai said.
"That could help the government resist calls for aggressive
monetary policy easing steps in this quarter once again," he
said.
Fiscal deposits are a tool that the Ministry of Finance
(MoF) uses to inject liquidity and to redistribute tax payments.
Companies and other institutions must deposit tax payments
into accounts at designated commercial banks in the form of
fiscal deposits. Three times a month, commercial banks hand
these deposits to the PBOC and they become part of the monetary
base. The PBOC can then retain these funds, or the MoF can push
them back into the system, depending on liquidity needs.
Like so many of China's liquidity management and monetary
tools, the use of fiscal deposits to inject or drain money is
announced only about a month later.
TARGETED LIQUIDITY
"The use of opaque tools appears to have already become the
'new normal' this year," said a trader at a commercial bank in
Shanghai on the lack of transparency.
What is clear, however, is that policymakers are steadily
injecting liquidity to help revive a slowing economy.
Monetary officials have declined to comment on such moves
because while they want to ensure liquidity, they do not want to
give a green light to speculators who will pounce on any excess
liquidity.
Injections via fiscal deposits quietly target firms and
institutions without flooding the economy with cash and
potentially reinflating speculative bubbles the way cutting
reserve requirement ratios could.
With fiscal deposits, allocations are decided according to
policy preferences, allowing Beijing to direct money where it
wants it.
However, as with the People's Bank of China's (PBOC) policy
tools such as short-term Standing Lending Facilities (SLF) and
Pledged Supplementary Lending (PSL), the market will likely find
out about the injections after a month or so.
The PBOC, for example, has injected 700-900 billion yuan
over the past few months using SLFs in September and October and
reportedly offered 1 trillion yuan via PSL to the top policy
bank, China Development Bank, in the first half of this year.
Some economists agree this targeted approach is necessary.
"I think there is no room for broad-based policy easing,
although there is room to fine-tune policies and conduct some
further targeted easing to address the weakness in domestic
demand," said Dariusz Kowalczyk, an economist at Credit Agricole
Corporate and Investment Bank in Hong Kong.
A slowing economy has caused the MoF to reverse the tight
fiscal policy of 2013, urging local governments to quicken
spending on key projects in order to boost the economy.
Analysts Chen Jianheng and Fan Yangyang at China
International Capital Corp (CICC) in a research report in late
October noted a steep rise in fiscal outlays in May and June.
The MoF typically drains money via fiscal deposits for most
of the year before reversing course in the last two months,
particularly in December, but it has drained far less this year.
It mopped up 1.1 trillion yuan via fiscal deposits in the
first nine months, down 23 percent from a year earlier,
according to Reuters calculations based on fiscal deposit data
issued by the PBOC.
Thus, if the MoF injects a net more than 1.1 trillion yuan
in the fourth quarter, it will also result in a net injection
via fiscal deposits this year.
The ministry conducted a net drain of 576.8 billion yuan in
2013, the biggest drain since 2007, to suppress liquidity so as
to back the central bank's efforts to curb the rapid growth of
banks' shadow banking activities.
($1=6.11 Yuan)
(Editing by Jake Spring, Nachum Kaplan and Jacqueline Wong)