By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney

SHANGHAI, Nov 4 China may discreetly pump more liquidity into its banking system at the year-end to bolster slowing economic growth, avoiding for now, the use of aggressive monetary easing.

The finance ministry could inject more than 1 trillion yuan ($163.5 billion) in December via an opaque policy tool called fiscal deposits.

While fiscal deposit injections often peak in the final month of the year when liquidity is tight, traders said the amount this December could exceed the previous year's record of 1.46 trillion yuan because of the weakening economy.

That would possibly mean an injection of money via fiscal deposits for the year, versus a net drain last year.

"Because of poor economic conditions, it is probable that the injection this year will reach another record high in December," a trader at an Asian bank in Shanghai said.

"That could help the government resist calls for aggressive monetary policy easing steps in this quarter once again," he said.

Fiscal deposits are a tool that the Ministry of Finance (MoF) uses to inject liquidity and to redistribute tax payments.

Companies and other institutions must deposit tax payments into accounts at designated commercial banks in the form of fiscal deposits. Three times a month, commercial banks hand these deposits to the PBOC and they become part of the monetary base. The PBOC can then retain these funds, or the MoF can push them back into the system, depending on liquidity needs.

Like so many of China's liquidity management and monetary tools, the use of fiscal deposits to inject or drain money is announced only about a month later.

TARGETED LIQUIDITY

"The use of opaque tools appears to have already become the 'new normal' this year," said a trader at a commercial bank in Shanghai on the lack of transparency.

What is clear, however, is that policymakers are steadily injecting liquidity to help revive a slowing economy.

Monetary officials have declined to comment on such moves because while they want to ensure liquidity, they do not want to give a green light to speculators who will pounce on any excess liquidity.

Injections via fiscal deposits quietly target firms and institutions without flooding the economy with cash and potentially reinflating speculative bubbles the way cutting reserve requirement ratios could.

With fiscal deposits, allocations are decided according to policy preferences, allowing Beijing to direct money where it wants it.

However, as with the People's Bank of China's (PBOC) policy tools such as short-term Standing Lending Facilities (SLF) and Pledged Supplementary Lending (PSL), the market will likely find out about the injections after a month or so.

The PBOC, for example, has injected 700-900 billion yuan over the past few months using SLFs in September and October and reportedly offered 1 trillion yuan via PSL to the top policy bank, China Development Bank, in the first half of this year.

Some economists agree this targeted approach is necessary.

"I think there is no room for broad-based policy easing, although there is room to fine-tune policies and conduct some further targeted easing to address the weakness in domestic demand," said Dariusz Kowalczyk, an economist at Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank in Hong Kong.

A slowing economy has caused the MoF to reverse the tight fiscal policy of 2013, urging local governments to quicken spending on key projects in order to boost the economy.

Analysts Chen Jianheng and Fan Yangyang at China International Capital Corp (CICC) in a research report in late October noted a steep rise in fiscal outlays in May and June.

The MoF typically drains money via fiscal deposits for most of the year before reversing course in the last two months, particularly in December, but it has drained far less this year.

It mopped up 1.1 trillion yuan via fiscal deposits in the first nine months, down 23 percent from a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on fiscal deposit data issued by the PBOC.

Thus, if the MoF injects a net more than 1.1 trillion yuan in the fourth quarter, it will also result in a net injection via fiscal deposits this year.

The ministry conducted a net drain of 576.8 billion yuan in 2013, the biggest drain since 2007, to suppress liquidity so as to back the central bank's efforts to curb the rapid growth of banks' shadow banking activities.

