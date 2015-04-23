HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, April 23 China is relying more on traditional monetary instruments such as banks' reserve requirements to help the economy rather than pushing for a weaker yuan, indicating a policy approach that is perceived as a positive for the currency by the market.

Most emerging market economies are pursuinggrowth through a mix of lower interest rates and currency depreciation, but China's policymakers want the yuan to maintain its value for diplomatic reasons.

A steady yuan mutes foreign criticism of China's currency policy as Beijing positions the yuan for inclusion in the IMF's currency basket. It maintains foreign corporate interest in using the currency for trade and investment, and it helps stop capital outflows turning into full-blown capital flight. and

"By now, the market has learned not to mistake China's monetary policy easing as a policy intention to weaken its FX," said Ju Wang, a senior FX strategist at HSBC in Hong Kong.

Amid the economic downturn a hefty $115 billion left China in the March quarter, and the central bank blamed capital outflows for the broader slowdown in money supply growth to below 12 percent a year from a 20-year average of 17 percent.

While maintaining the yuan's strength against other emerging market currencies appears to have damaged China's export competitiveness in recent months, policymakers are sticking with that approach judging by last weekend's 100 basis point reserve ratio requirement (RRR) cut, the biggest since the 2008 global financial crisis.

The cut to the RRR, the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves, will put some $200 billion into the interbank market, replacing some of the funds that have been lost in capital outflows and offsetting the drag on growth that a stronger yuan imposes on the export sector. ID:nL3N0U339A]

China operates an administered peg exchange rate system, whereby the yuan can fluctuate in a range 2 percent either side of a midpoint fixed each day by the central bank.

And the People's Bank of China (PBOC) and has shown its determination to stablise the yuan in the face of outflows by continually setting strong midpoints, and by directing state-owned banks to sell dollars.

The market has gotten the message of a stronger currency so clearly that even though the PBOC has indicated it still has room to loosen monetary policy and cut the RRR further, few in the market expect the yuan to weaken substantially.

"While the RRR cut is theoretically negative for the yuan, we don't feel the yuan will have much room to depreciate as Chinese officials, including Premier Li Keqiang and (PBOC) Governor Zhou Xiaochuan, have recently stressed the need to keep the yuan stable," said a senior trader at a Chinese state-owned bank.

The PBOC also hopes its actions in stopping the yuan falling will teach the market not to confuse the central bank's monetary aims with its exchange rate objectives as it loosens policy. Market players say that is starting to happen.

Traders seem to have gotten the message, too, with the latest Reuters poll showing bullish bets on the yuan rose to their largest level since early December.

"The currency is likely to remain relatively stable as authorities would be careful not to induce greater volatility into the market as they pursue greater capital account convertibility," said Gerrard Katz, head of Asia FX at Scotiabank, Canada's third biggest lender.

The forwards market tells a similar story, pricing in reduced yuan weakness ahead with one-year offshore dollar/yuan forwards in Hong Kong extending their drop on Wednesday. (Additional reporting by Michelle Chen in HONG KONG; Editing by Nachum Kaplan)