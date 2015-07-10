* Stock crash inflicts pain on China-exposed companies
across Asia
* Korean exporters, Australian miners, Japanese tourist
stocks hit
* More pain seen as Chinese stock crash impact is fully
realised
By Nichola Saminather
SINGAPORE, July 10 China's four-week-long stock
market rout has wiped 28 percent off the Shanghai Composite
Index and also inflicted pain on Asian firms most
exposed to its mammoth economy.
Korean exporters, Australian miners and Japanese tourism
companies and exporters have tumbled much more than their
respective markets.
Foreigners own only a tiny fraction of Chinese equities but
regional companies that depend on Chinese demand, or are proxies
for China risk, are vulnerable to selling.
The regional fallout could continue, particularly if bans on
sales imposed by Chinese regulators to stem the losses remain in
place, or the relisting of suspended stocks leads to further
falls in Chinese shares.
"If people can't sell in China, the risk is of course that
they go elsewhere," said Herald Van Der Linde, head of Asian
equity strategy at HSBC.
"The anticipation is that they will sell in Hong Kong, in
countries where they have large positions, and in markets that
have direct exposure to China."
Bernard Aw, market strategist at IG in Singapore, noted that
Australian mining stocks and the broader Hong Kong market were
especially vulnerable.
By midday on Friday, Hong Kong's Hang Seng, a fifth
of which is mainland companies, had plunged 9 percent since the
Chinese meltdown began on June 12, while the market in Taiwan,
China's biggest trading partner, had lost 5.9 percent.
In South Korea, companies that export to China were
especially hard hit with LG Electronics and
semiconductor manufacturer SK Hynix both sliding 13
percent since the Chinese crash began on June 12, compared with
a 2 percent decline in the benchmark KOSPI.
REGIONAL REVERBERATION
In Australia, which sells much of what it mines to China,
Fortescue Metals has slumped 26 percent, Rio Tinto
9 percent and BHP Billiton 5 percent, versus a
retreat of just 0.7 percent in Australia's S&P/ASX 200.
The yen's traditional status as a safe-haven currency during
times of uncertainty has also had a knock-on effect on Japanese
companies. The currency has gained 3 percent since it hit a
13-year low in early June.
A strong yen hurts the competitiveness of exporters, and
China is a big market for Japanese manufacturers.
More directly, Japanese firms which benefitted from record
numbers of Chinese tourists are now bracing for the prospect
many will now stay away.
"There are growing concerns about whether inbound demand
will be affected," said Dairo Murata, an analyst at JP Morgan.
"Shares of big brands that depend on inbound tourism for profits
are seeing a relatively large depreciation."
Shares of tourism operators, as well as makers of
electronics and cosmetics products, popular with Chinese
consumers but costly to purchase in China, have declined.
Oriental Land Co, which operates Tokyo Disneyland,
has slipped 6.2 percent since June 12, compared with a 2.4
percent drop in the benchmark Nikkei 225. Shares of
Shiseido Co initially rose, but have lost 4.5 percent
since June 24, while Sony Corp has slumped 10 percent.
SUPPORT CALMS NERVES
Beijing has stemmed the market's freefall through a rash of
measures including an interest rate cut, the suspension of
initial public offerings and a ban on sales by investors who
hold more than 5 percent of a company for the next six months.
About half of Chinese companies have also halted trading.
These measures helped Chinese shares bounce sharply from
Thursday, reversing an early-week slump that helped to calm
nerves. But analysts and investors remain concerned the sell-off
is not over yet, as stocks suspended may come under pressure
when trade resumes.
"If we see massive losses, that could hurt consumer
confidence and Chinese demand as a whole," said Christopher
Moltke-Leth, head of institutional client trading at Saxo
Capital Markets.
"If they're not able to stem the current collapse in the
market there is a real risk it will spread to the broader
economy," Moltke-Leth said, adding it would affect the
Asia-Pacific region.
