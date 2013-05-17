* CSI300 +1.7 pct, HK shut for public holiday

* China property again strong ahead of April home price data

* Shanghai volume on Friday strongest since March 28

* Friday gains help indexes cover late March chart gaps

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, May 17 China shares closed out their third-straight weekly gain strongly on Friday, as investors chased a rally in property stocks ahead of April home price data due on Saturday.

Sentiment was further bolstered by a Xinhua report that authorities will issue rules for a real estate registration system by the middle of next year, in a sign Beijing is focusing on longer-term reform, rather than just price curbs.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings climbed 1.5 percent for a 2 percent gain this week. The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 1.4 percent at 2,282.9 points and gained 1.6 percent on the week.

Gains on the day also helped both benchmarks close chart gaps that opened up after steep losses on March 28 after regulators ordered more checks on wealth management products. Shanghai volume on Friday were also the strongest since then.

Hong Kong markets were shut on Friday for a public holiday and will reopen on Monday. The Hang Seng Index and China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong posted their first weekly loss in four, shedding 0.8 and 2.4 percent, respectively.

"It's difficult to see more property restrictions given the patchy economic recovery," said Cao Xuefeng, Chengdu-based head of research at Huaxi Securities.

"Small and mid-cap stocks will probably stay popular with the retail investors unless they see signs of substantial institutional buying in the large caps," Cao added.

The CSI500 of the leading small- and mid-cap counters gained 1.5 percent and has now jumped 9.6 percent in May, compared to the 5.9 percent monthly gain for the CSI300. Shenzhen's ChiNext Composite Index is up 1.6 percent on the day and up 14.5 percent in May.

China Vanke was the top CSI300 boost, adding another 3.9 percent after Thursday's 3.4 percent jump to close at its highest since Feb. 5. Its shares have more than recovered from a wobble in early March, when the outgoing Chinese leaders announced measures intended to curb soaring home prices.

Official data showed China's new home prices posted a third-straight monthly rise in March from a year ago, as home buyers rushed to finalise deals to avoid a new capital gains tax, which is expected to help slow increases in coming months as the government looks to crack down on speculation.

Vanke's shares are now up 20.2 percent in 2013, compared to the 2.7 percent rise for the CSI300, suggesting strength in the property sector is playing a big role in holding up benchmark indexes.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has taken charge of drawing up ambitious reform plans to revitalise the economy, Reuters reported on Friday citing sources close to the government, shunning policy stimulus for fear it could worsen local government debt and inflate property prices.