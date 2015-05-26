SHANGHAI May 26 Hong Kong stocks jumped early on Tuesday, flirting with seven-year highs, on expectations of more fund flows from the mainland following Beijing's moves to expedite cross-border investment.

The Hang Seng index added 1.3 percent to 28,357.96 points by 0206 GMT. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 2.5 percent to 14,790.16.

On the mainland, stocks were also firmer. The CSI300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index both rose around 0.5 percent to fresh seven-year highs, while the start-up board ChiNext surged more than 3 percent.

China announced over the weekend that it would allow funds domiciled in Hong Kong and China to be sold in each others' market starting July 1, in China's latest step to facilitate cross-border investment.

The scheme, called mutual fund recognition, will bring a fresh flood of mainland capital to Hong Kong's market and is a big positive for the city's stocks, China Investment Securities (HK) said in a morning note to clients.

Shares in Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd jumped to record highs on Tuesday morning.

Lu Wenjie, a strategist at UBS Securities, estimated last week that Chinese investors could potentially pump 200 billion yuan ($32.3 billion) into Hong Kong stocks in the next two to three quarters, as Beijing will likely guide excessive liquidity in the domestic market into Hong Kong.

China launched the landmark Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connect last November and plans to roll out a similar investment link between Hong Kong and Shenzhen later this year.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)