* HSI +2.2 pct, H-shares +2.9 pct, CSI300 +3.6 pct
* Xi's policy comments spurs highest best Shanghai volume
since Sept
* China property, financials, infrastructure-related sectors
soar
* Ping An Insurance jumps after HSBC finalizes stake sale
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Dec 5 Chinese shares had their best
day in three months on Wednesday, lifting Hong Kong to its
highest since August 2011 after comments by the new head of the
Communist Party about the government's economic priorities
boosted optimism.
Chinese property and infrastructure stocks were among the
top gainers after Xi Jinping listed tax reform, urbanization and
a bigger price-setting role for the market as key objectives. He
was speaking ahead of the party's central economic planning
meeting this month.
The Hang Seng Index closed up 2.2 percent at the
day's high at 22,270.9, surpassing the previous intra-day high
set on Monday. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong jumped 2.9 percent.
In the mainland, the CSI300 of the top Shanghai
and Shenzhen listings soared 3.6 percent. The Shanghai Composite
Index climbed 2.9 percent to 2,031.9, returning above
the 2,000-point mark for the first time in more than a week.
The day produced the strongest gains for both indexes since
Sept. 7 that helped claw back losses in the last two weeks that
left them languishing at their lowest in almost four years.
"Xi's comments suggest he thinks the slowdown in the Chinese
economy has bottomed and inflation is not going to be a big
problem," said Hong Hao, chief equity strategist at Bank of
Communications International Securities.
Turnover in Hong Kong hit the highest since March 6, partly
due to HSBC Holdings' sale of its stake in
Ping An Insurance for $9.4 billion in
Asia's second-largest deal this year.
Excluding the Ping An deal, Hong Kong turnover totalled
HK$79.6 billion, which roughly equalled Tuesday's total
turnover.
Xi's comments on urbanization helped Chinese
property,railway and infrastructure-related stocks extend their
strong gains this year.
China Vanke, the country's largest developer by
turnover, jumped 2.1 percent in Shenzhen to its highest since
August after more than doubling sales in November from a year
earlier.
Vanke is up 22.4 percent on the year, compared to the 5.9
percent decline on the CSI300.
In Hong Kong, Chinese property developer Evergrande
soared 8.8 percent to its highest in almost five
months, while China Resources Land rose 2.6 percent,
bringing its gains on the year to 65 percent.
This compares to the Hang Seng Index's 21 percent gain and
the China Enterprises Index's 9 percent rise in 2012.
Anhui Conch Cement jumped 5 percent in
Hong Kong and 4.9 percent in Shanghai.
Angang Steel rose 3.7 percent in Hong Kong after
Goldman Sachs upgraded its view from "sell" to "buy", expecting
the company's margin pressures to ease in 2013 as it cuts
operating costs and as higher growth in steel prices offsets
input costs.
DEALS, DEALS, DEALS
Although Xi's comments largely repeated priorities
previously articulated in November by China's vice-premier and
finance minister, Shanghai bourse volume was the best since Sept
7, when stocks jumped after a raft of infrastructure project
approvals was perceived as Beijing policy support.
The resurgent A-share market also spurred strong gains for
the Chinese brokerage sector. Citic Securities jumped
5.2 percent in Hong Kong and 3.8 percent in Shanghai.
Chinese banks also rose, with smaller banks seeing bigger
percentage gains in the mainland. China Minsheng Bank
soared 5.1 percent in Hong Kong and 4.5 percent in Shanghai.
Strong Shanghai volumes on Wednesday could suggest domestic
retail investors are finally returning to the A-share market,
which could bode well for new listings.
Chinese state-owned insurer PICC Group is expected
to make its Hong Kong debut on Friday after raising $3.1 billion
in an offering last week that was priced near the bottom of its
range.
Still, Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery slipped 9
percent from its HK$10.38 listing price in its Hong Kong debut
on Wednesday after underwriters of the $300 million offering
were stuck in the rare position of holding unsold stock.
Ping An Insurance shares jumped 4.9 percent in Hong Kong and
4.1 percent in Shanghai after HSBC sold its 15.6 percent stake
in China's second-largest insurer to a conglomerate controlled
by Thailand's richest man, Dhanin Chearavanont.