* Cash rate falls to lowest since before squeeze
* Stocks fall as focus shifts back to econ worries
By Lu Jianxin and Kazunori Takada
SHANGHAI, July 1 China's key short-term lending
rate on Monday fell to its lowest level since before the peak of
the cash crunch last month, while stocks showed signs of
stabilisation as traders shifted their focus back to the
economy.
The weighted average for the benchmark seven-day repo rate
fell 76 basis points to 5.41 percent in early
trade, its lowest since June 20, though still above its usual
range of 3-4 percent. The overnight rate fell by
49 basis points to 4.46 percent.
"Market liquidity conditions have improved greatly as
seasonal demand for the end of the quarter is now over," said a
money trader at a Chinese bank in Shanghai.
With money market rates expected to gradually ease towards 4
percent by mid-July, stock investors were focusing their
attention back to the economy.
"The market will see a sustained consolidation period in the
near term," said Chen Huiqin, senior stock analyst at Huitai
Securities in Nanjing.
"This is because regulators appears to be determined not to
usher in new economic stimulative measures. Instead, they have
laid emphasis on economic structural reforms. Without major
government stimulative measures, the market will not see a bull
run."
The CSI300 index of the largest mainland counters
was volatile, drifting in and out of negative territory to stand
down 0.3 percent at 0235 GMT. It rose 1.9 percent on Friday, its
best day in two months. but was down 4.5 percent last week and
15.6 percent in June.
Reinforcing worries about tepid growth in the second
quarter, China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI)
slipped to 50.1 in June from 50.8 in May, a survey showed on
Monday.
The central bank, which had let short-term borrowing costs
spike to record highs to drive home a message to banks that they
could no longer count on cheap cash to fund riskier operations,
said on Friday it would ensure policy supported a slowing
economy.