* Short-term lending rates lowest since peak of cash crunch
* Stocks edge up, but PMIs add to worries over economy
* PBOC chief say crunch was a reminder for banks
* Regulator reassures on amount of liquid in system
By Lu Jianxin and Kazunori Takada
SHANGHAI, July 1 Chinese markets stabilised on
Monday as investors spooked by last month's cash crunch took
heart from a flurry of official reassurances that there is ample
liquidity in the financial system.
But the return towards normality from the wild swings of the
second half of June was tempered by further signals that China's
policymakers are determined to rein in soaring credit expansion
even at the cost of lower growth in an already slowing economy.
Inter-bank lending rates, while still elevated, eased to the
lowest levels since the crunch peaked in late June. Stocks edged
higher, but lacked momentum as the latest economic data offered
further evidence of stuttering growth.
"Inter-bank rates have eased of late after the central bank
injected cash and promised to keep things on a more even keel,"
Frederic Neumann, co-head of Asian Economics Research at HSBC,
said in a note.
"What's more, short-term rates, while down, remain
substantially higher than over the past year. Inevitably, this
will curtail the buildup in leverage ... The key question, here,
is how the housing market will react."
China's frothy property market is seen by analysts as one of
the biggest financial risks to the world's second-largest
economy, along with the run-up of debt by local governments and
the explosive growth of the opaque "shadow banking" system.
China's central bank allowed short-term borrowing costs to
spike to record levels on June 20, sending a blunt but effective
message to overstretched lenders that it was determined to bring
risky credit growth under control.
People's Bank of China (PBOC) Governor Zhou Xiaochuan
underlined the point, saying in an interview published by the
China Business News on Monday that the cash crunch was caused by
rapid loan expansion at some banks.
The central bank refused to inject liquidity despite a surge
in interbank rates because it wanted the banks to adjust their
practices, and the message has been correctly understood by the
market, Zhou said.
SLOWING ECONOMY
The risk that China's economy could miss Beijing's 7.5
percent gross domestic product growth target - itself a
two-decade low - was underlined by twin purchasing managers'
index surveys published on Monday that showed the vast factory
sector slowed to multi-month lows in June.
The concerns over the economy helped keep equity markets
subdued. The CSI300 index of large-cap shares closed
up 0.6 percent, after spending the day dipping in and out of
negative territory. The index rose 1.9 percent on Friday, its
best day in two months, but was down 4.5 percent overall last
week and shed 15.6 percent in June.
Key short-term lending rates, which began to ease last week,
fell further on Monday to the lowest levels since the crunch
peaked. However, they are still higher than before the market
started to tighten.
The weighted average for the benchmark seven-day repo rate
fell 71 basis points to 5.45 percent, still above
its usual range of 3-4 percent. The overnight rate
fell by 49 basis points to 4.46 percent.
The country's chief banking regulator pledged at the weekend
to control risks from local government debt, real estate and
shadow banking, and said that there was plenty of cash in the
financial system.
"Over the last few days, due to multiple factors, the
problem of tight liquidity has appeared in the market," Shang
Fulin, chairman of the Chinese Banking Regulatory Commission
(CBRC), said at a financial forum in Shanghai on Saturday.
"But overall, liquidity in our banking system really isn't
scarce."
Shang said total excess reserves in China's banking system
totalled 1.5 trillion yuan, which he said was more than double
the amount necessary for normal payment and settlement needs.
After making its point, the PBOC last week moved to allay
fears that the cash crunch could escalate into a financial
crisis with assurances that it would ensure adequate funding.
"Investor sentiment has also been boosted by a slew of
official reassurance that the market has enough money and
regulators will come to the market's rescue in case of
emergency, including the weekend comments by Shang Fulin," said
a money trader at a Chinese bank in Shanghai.