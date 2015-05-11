(Corrects grammatical error in opening paragraph)
By Kazunori Takada and Samuel Shen
SHANGHAI May 11 Chinese stocks edged lower in
early Monday trade as an interest rate cut by the central bank
failed to impress investors who are becoming increasingly
worried that the recent rally has been overdone.
Money rates eased while the yuan steadied after
the People's Bank of China said on Sunday it was lowering its
benchmark one-year lending and deposit rates by 25 basis points,
the third cut in six months, to help support an economy headed
for its slowest growth in a quarter of a century.
As of 0150 GMT, the CSI300 index of the largest
listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen was down 0.2 percent,
while the Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.1 percent.
"The timing of the rate cut is well within expectations
while the depth of the cut is smaller than many had expected,"
said Zhang Chen, analyst at Shanghai-based hedge fund manger
Hongyi Investment.
"The market is in a consolidation period, and I don't think
the rate cut could change that pattern."
He added increase in supply from initial public offerings
were also weighing on the market.
The SSEC index posted its biggest weekly decline in nearly
five years last week, triggered by signs of tighter regulatory
scrutiny over margin lending, which has helped fuel a near
doubling in China's stock market over the past year despite a
flagging economy.
A rate cut had been widely expected by the market after
economic growth in the first quarter cooled to 7 percent, a
level not seen since the depths of the 2008/09 global financial
crisis.
In an attempt to energise the economy, the PBOC has now
lowered interest rates and relaxed the reserve requirement ratio
(RRR) five times in six months, and many economists believe more
policy loosening is in store.
The monetary easing helped lift the stock market nearly 30
percent so far this year, the best performer in Asia and easily
outpacing major U.S. and European indexes.
Properties shares were outperforming the market, with the
CSI300 sub index rising 1.5 percent while banking
shares were down 1.6 percent.
China's money market benchmark, the seven-day repo rate
fall 9.35 basis points to 2.19 percent, its lowest
since March 2104, and traders said there was room for further
falls in coming weeks.
"The market believes the PBOC will continue monetary easing
by cuts in bank required reserve ratios and interest rates, so
there is potential for further falls in money market rates,"
said a trader at an Asian bank in Shanghai.
"The seven-day repo rate will continue falling in medium
term, but 2 percent may be a strong support."
China's yuan opened at 6.21 per dollar, little changed from
Friday's close, after the PBOC set the midpoint rate
at 6.1132 per dollar.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen, Lu Jianxin and Shanghai Newsroom,
and Saikat Chetterjee in HONG KONG; Writing by Kazunori Takada;
Editing by Eric Meijer)