* CSI300 +0.7 pct; SSEC +1.0 pct; HSI +0.6 pct
* Investors say rate cut widely expected
* Key money market rate edges down to 4-year low
(Updates to mid-morning)
By Kazunori Takada and Samuel Shen
SHANGHAI, May 11 Chinese stocks moved higher by
mid-morning on Monday in volatile conditions as an interest rate
cut by the central bank failed to impress investors who are
becoming increasingly worried that the recent rally has been
overdone.
Money rates eased to a four-year low while the yuan
steadied after the People's Bank of China said on
Sunday it was lowering its benchmark one-year lending and
deposit rates by 25 basis points, the third cut in six months,
to help support an economy headed for its slowest growth in a
quarter of a century.
As of 0245 GMT, the CSI300 index of the largest
listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen was up 0.7 percent,
while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 1 percent.
Trading was volatile with both indices shuffling between
positive and negative territory.
"The timing of the rate cut is well within expectations
while the depth of the cut is smaller than many had expected,"
said Zhang Chen, analyst at Shanghai-based hedge fund manager
Hongyi Investment.
"The market is in a consolidation period, and I don't think
the rate cut could change that pattern."
He added that the increase in supply from initial public
offerings was also weighing on the market.
The SSEC index posted its biggest weekly decline in nearly
five years last week, triggered by signs of tighter regulatory
scrutiny over margin lending, which has helped fuel a near
doubling in China's stock market over the past year despite a
flagging economy.
A rate cut had been widely expected by the market after
economic growth in the first quarter cooled to 7 percent, a
level not seen since the depths of the 2008/09 global financial
crisis.
In an attempt to energise the economy, the PBOC has now
lowered interest rates and relaxed the reserve requirement ratio
(RRR) five times in six months, and many economists believe more
policy loosening is in store.
The monetary easing helped lift the stock market nearly 30
percent so far this year, the best performer in Asia and easily
outpacing major U.S. and European indexes.
Property shares were outperforming the market, with the
CSI300 sub-index rising 1.4 percent while banking
shares were down 1.2 percent on concerns the latest move by the
central bank to liberalise interest rates would heat up
competition in the sector and put pressure on margins.
As part of structural reforms, the PBOC lifted the ceiling
for deposit rates on Sunday to 1.5 times the benchmark level,
the biggest increase in the ceiling since it began to liberalise
the interest rate system in 2012.
Shares on the ChiNext board, China's version of
the U.S. Nasdaq, were up 3.5 percent. Traders said investors
were favouring ChiNext shares because they were little affected
by regulator moves to tighten rules in margin trading.
"I expect to see the market continue to swing widely this
week," said Xiao Shijun, analyst at Guodu Securities in Beijing.
"The cumulative effect from rate cuts will push up share
prices gradually."
China's money market benchmark, the weighted average of the
seven-day repo rate fell 9 basis points to 2.20
percent, its lowest since May 2012.
"The market believes the PBOC will continue monetary easing
by cuts in bank required reserve ratios and interest rates, so
there is potential for further falls in money market rates,"
said a trader at an Asian bank in Shanghai.
"The seven-day repo rate will continue falling in the medium
term, but 2 percent may be a strong support."
China's yuan steadied at 6.21 per dollar, little changed
from Friday's close, after the PBOC set the midpoint rate
at 6.1132 per dollar.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen, Lu Jianxin and Shanghai Newsroom,
and Saikat Chetterjee in HONG KONG; Writing by Kazunori Takada;
Editing by Eric Meijer and Jacqueline Wong)