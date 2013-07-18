* High opening quote for overnight repo sparks cash squeeze speculation * Stock markets fall on fears of policy tightening * Money conditions tight in morning but return to normal by afternoon- trader * C.bank seen attempting to calm nerves with cash injection (Adds background, analyst quotes) By Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, July 18 An early spike in China's overnight cash rate on Thursday triggered fears of a repeat of last month's credit crunch, knocking down stocks on worries firms would find it harder to raise funds even as money markets shrugged off the news. The opening quote for the one-day bond repurchase contract was 5.92 percent, the highest quote since late June, and nervous traders wondered whether it signaled the start of another panicked scramble to secure cash. Short-term cash rates spiked as high as 30 percent in late of June after the central bank allowed liquidity to dry up, and mainland equity indexes had dropped in response. Traders have since been wary of any possible signal of renewed tightness. "The early spike in money market rates was a key factor for the weakness in stock markets today," said Cao Xuefeng, a Chengdu-based head of research with Huaxi Securities. "Everybody's hoping there won't be a repeat of what happened last month." The CSI300 index that tracks the top listed firms in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 1.6 percent, with financial and property stocks hit by the jitters over another cash squeeze. "It's not just property-specific anymore," said Lee Wee Liat, BNP Paribas head of Asia property. "Fears are growing that the liquidity shock a few weeks ago may be starting to trickle into the sector." So far, however, it appears the opening quote was an outlier. Volume-weighted average rates in the interbank market that generally indicate market consensus demand remained around 3 percent for the rest of the day, a level considered accommodative, and the closing quote was 3.0140 percent. "Money conditions were tight in the morning, but they relaxed by the afternoon," said a dealer at a state-owned bank in Beijing. Dealers pointed out there was unlikely to be the same pressure on the overnight rate on Friday, as companies would have secured the cash for tax payments due that day. Some spoke of rumours that primary dealers had been instructed by regulators not to let the overnight rates increase significantly in order to prevent a panic. Mainland stock investors have proven very sensitive to technical moves in the interbank money market in the past, frequently misreading short-term adjustments to liquidity as signals of wider policy shifts by authorities. For example, the People's Bank of China drained funds from the money markets after Chinese New Year holidays in February, to unwind a massive injection made before the extended market break to make sure banks had enough cash for holiday demand. But investors read it as a policy tightening, and the CSI300 index lost more than 6 percent in a single week. In the wake of the credit crunch at the end of June, when the PBOC capitalised on a cyclical tightening of cash to drive home it was serious about reining in rampant informal lending, authorities have moved to assuage fears that it is preparing for a general policy tightening. Since June 20, the PBOC has not issued any repos or bills, which would drain money from the market, and so has allowed liquidity to be added passively via maturing bills and repos -- resulting in a net injection of 206 billion yuan ($33.6 billion) so far this month. But economists at Standard Chartered argued in a research report earlier this month that more squeezes could happen if Chinese banks don't come to heel on the authorities' push for better lending and cash management practices. "It is possible that the central bank may engineer liquidity tightness at future month-ends (though probably not to the extent seen in June) in order to drive home its point," they wrote. ($1 = 6.1353 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Clement Tan and Chen Yixin; Editing by John Mair)