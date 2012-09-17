SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, Sept 17 Chinese property
shares extended losses on Monday, slipping more than 3 percent
in mid-morning trade after the eastern city of Nanjing was
reported over the weekend to have reintroduced housing price
controls to curb soaring prices.
That renewed fears that similar curbs could be extended to
other cities, analysts said. Official data showing housing
prices rising for the previous two months have hit property
stocks hard, with the next set of data for August expected on
Sept 18.
The Shanghai property sub-index was down more than 3
percent at 0254 GMT, underperforming the Shanghai Composite
Index's 0.9 percent decline and the 1.1 percent decline
on the CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings.
Two of the largest Chinese developers listed on the
mainland, Shanghai-listed Poly Real Estate and
Shenzhen-listed China Vanke, were among the biggest
percentage losers, down more than 6 and 4 percent, respectively.
