HONG KONG Nov 1 Chinese property developers
shares listed in the mainland extended gains on Thursday,
spurred by a report that some city governments have moved to
ease restrictions on house purchases.
The state-run China Securities Journal reported on Thursday
that as many as six Chinese cities have made it easier to obtain
funds to buy houses, hoping increased demand will in turn
bolster land sales, a key revenue source for local governments.
The Shanghai property sub-index was up more than 4
percent at 0215 GMT, with Poly Real Estate advanced
more than 5 percent.
The CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings was up
2 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index was up 1.7
percent, both outshining Asian peers on the day.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)