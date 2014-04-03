HONG KONG, April 3 Shares in China's
railway-related companies jumped on Thursday led by China
Railway Construction Corp after the government said it
would speed up the construction of railway lines.
The cabinet said after its weekly meeting that it will
accelerate the construction of rail projects that have been
approved, and increase the length of lines being laid this year
by 18 percent compared with 2013.
China Railway Construction Corp's Hong Kong-listed shares
soared 9 percent.
China CNR Corp Ltd, the country's second-largest
listed train maker, climbed 1.9 percent in Shanghai, while
bigger rival CSR Corp Ltd gained 4 percent
in Hong Kong.
Transportation infrastructure company China Communications
Construction Co Ltd climbed 4 percent
compared with a 0.4 percent gain in the benchmark Hang Seng
Index.
