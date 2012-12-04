SHANGHAI Dec 4 China's main stock index closed
up on Tuesday, off the previous day's four-year closing low,
boosted by a rebound in white spirits makers.
The Shanghai Composite Index closed at up 0.8
percent at 1,975.1 points, while the CSI300 Index of
the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings rose 1.1 percent.
Jiugui Liquor, which local media said contained
excessive amount of toxic materials in its products, jumped to
its 10 percent daily limit after the firm said it will
completely replace its equipments.
(Reporting by Gabriel Wildau and Chen Yixin)