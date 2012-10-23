SHANGHAI Oct 23 China's stock indexes closed down on Tuesday, led by financial, mining and food product manufacturing shares.

The CSI300 Index ended down 1.3 percent at 2,312.1 points.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 0.9 percent at 2,114.4 points.

Markets in Hong Kong were closed Tuesday for a holiday. They are scheduled to reopen on Wednesday. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)