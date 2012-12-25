SHANGHAI Dec 25 Chinese shares closed up more
than 2 percent at their highest in over five months on Tuesday,
extending their uptrend since early this month, as investors
bought property stocks on increasing optimism about the sector.
The CSI300 index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen
listings closed up 2.8 percent at 2,448.4 points, while the
Shanghai Composite Index was up 2.5 percent at 2,213.6
points. Both indices closed at their highest since early- or
mid-July.
The main property index outperformed the broader
market, jumping 4.1 percent.
China Vanke Co Ltd, the country's largest real
estate developer by sales, closed up 6 percent, while its
nearest rival Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd rose 4.7
percent.
The country's reviving economy and strong demand for housing
are likely to put upward pressure on prices next year, a Reuters
poll showed last week.
The official Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday that
Beijing will extend its tight property sector policies into 2013
to choke speculative buying while meeting demand from buyers who
intend to live in their homes.
China's stock market has rebounded since early December,
after the Shanghai Composite Index found support at the
psychologically important 2,000-point level.
The index, after moving in negative territory for most of
2012, is now up 0.6 percent so far this year.
(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Kazunori Takada)