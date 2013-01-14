UPDATE 1-Nikkei tops 20,000 but autos, banks and yen make investors doubt sustainability
SHANGHAI Jan 14 China shares rebounded on Monday to close at their highest level since June led by financials and property, more than recouping the ground lost to profit-taking on Friday.
The CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen A-shares closed up 3.8 percent on the day at 2,577.7 points after slipping 1.6 percent last week.
The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 3.1 percent at 2,311.7, after losing 1.5 percent last week. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
BEIJING, June 2 China will start collecting information on overseas transactions on Chinese bank cards from Sept. 1, the country's foreign exchange regulator said in a notice on Friday.