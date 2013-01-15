(Corrects milestone reference to 7-1/2-month in headline, first
para)
SHANGHAI Jan 15 China's shares closed up on
Tuesday at a 7-1/2-month high, but the pace of growth abated
after Monday's aggressive rally.
The CSI300 index, which tracks the largest listed
firms in Shenzhen and Shanghai, closed up 0.7 percent at
2,595.9. The Shanghai Composite Index closed at 2,325.7
points, up 0.6 percent.
Shanghai stock exchange volumes continued to prove robust,
logging 165.6 billion yuan ($26.63 billion) worth of
transactions, the highest since March 2012.
Analysts said that with financial shares in the lead, the
Shanghai composite index, which sailed past the
psychological 2,300-point barrier on Monday, could face little
resistance until 2,500. Financials comprise the largest share of
both the composite and large-cap indexes.
($1 = 6.2192 Chinese yuan)
