SHANGHAI Dec 26 Chinese shares closed down on
Thursday on worries over liquidity conditions after the central
bank declined to inject funds into the money market.
Money-market rates have come down from the near six-month
highs earlier this week, but investors remained concerned that
conditions could tighten around Lunar New Year, which begins on
Jan. 31, analysts said.
Authorities injected funds on Tuesday, and investors had
hoped more would be put in on Thursday.
The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 1.6 percent
while the CSI300 index of the top Shanghai and
Shenzhen listings dropped 1.7 percent.
Financial and property shares led the fall, with the
Shanghai-listed financial tickers declining 1.4 percent
and the property sub-index down 2.1 percent.
Hong Kong markets, closed for Christmas, will reopen on
Friday.
(Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Richard Borsuk)