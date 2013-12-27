SHANGHAI Dec 27 China shares had their best day
in five weeks on Friday, led by rebounding financial stocks, on
improved liquidity in the country's interbank market, though
trading volume was light.
The Shanghai Composite Index was up 1.4 percent for
the day and 0.8 percent this week. The CSI300 index of
the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings rose 1.7 percent for
Friday and 1.1 this week.
Mid-sized banks boosted the index. China Merchants Bank
gained 1.6 percent after falling 1.5 percent on
Thursday. Industrial Bank and China Minsheng Banking
also recovered ground lost on Thursday.
($1 = 6.2547 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)