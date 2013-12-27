SHANGHAI Dec 27 China shares had their best day in five weeks on Friday, led by rebounding financial stocks, on improved liquidity in the country's interbank market, though trading volume was light.

The Shanghai Composite Index was up 1.4 percent for the day and 0.8 percent this week. The CSI300 index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings rose 1.7 percent for Friday and 1.1 this week.

Mid-sized banks boosted the index. China Merchants Bank gained 1.6 percent after falling 1.5 percent on Thursday. Industrial Bank and China Minsheng Banking also recovered ground lost on Thursday.

