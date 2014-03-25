BEIJING, March 25 China's main stock indexes
ended flat on Tuesday, as afternoon falls by bank shares
cancelled out gains from earlier buying of counters linked to
Shanghai's free trade zone on hopes its investment rules will be
relaxed.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closed up 01
percent at 2067.3 points, while the CSI300 of the
leading Shanghai and Shenzhen listings was down 0.1 percent at
2174.4.
Banking shares shed morning gains during the afternoon with
the CSI300 sub-index of leading Shanghai and
Shenzhen bank listings closing down 1 percent. China Citic Bank
and Industrial bank were the biggest losers, falling 2.5 and 2
percent respectively.
In the morning, mainland media reported that officials would
further relax investment restrictions on foreign investment in
the Shanghai free trade zone. This caused shares in Shanghai
International Port Group Shanghai Lujiazui Finance
& Trade Zone Development Co, and Shanghai Waigaoqiao
Free Trade Zone Development Co to post strong gains.
(Reporting by Natalie Thomas; Editing by Richard Borsuk)