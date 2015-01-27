SHANGHAI Jan 27 New investor account openings
in China have rebounded and margin financing have hit a record
high as a regulatory crackdown on riskier forms of leveraged
trade failed to deter investors.
That's good news for the country's stock market rally, one
of the few bright spots in China's financial markets as housing
prices have slid and yields on fixed income products have come
under pressure.
However, it also highlights a new pocket of risk for
Beijing. The current rally, which has been strongly supported by
new forms of leverage, is occurring in the context of a wide
economic malaise expected to last well into the year, as China
looks set to lower its economic growth forecasts once again.
Investors opened a total of 501,184 new A-share trading
accounts last week, up 12.3 percent from the previous week,
according to data from the China Securities Depository and
Clearing Corporation Limited (CSDC), the state-owned company
that provides clearing services for the Shanghai and Shenzhen
stock exchanges.
The outstanding value of borrowing for margin trading hit a
record high of 776 billion yuan ($124.30 billion) on the
Shanghai Stock Exchange on Monday, according to exchange data.
That is up from 754 billion yuan on Jan. 20, the day after
Chinese markets dropped 7.7 percent in a single day as investors
reacted to regulatory squeezes on debt-fueled stock market
speculation, which caused margin trading to briefly contract.
Regulators punished three major brokerages for illegal
operations in their margin trading on Jan. 16, and at the same
time drafted new regulations for the interbank market that would
restrict the ability of non-bank institutions to tap that market
for quick funds.
But the market recovered after the stock regulator denied it
had intentionally sought to suppress the rally.
($1 = 6.2430 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Pete Sweeney and Robert
Birsel)