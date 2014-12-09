SHANGHAI Dec 9 Shanghai shares posted their
biggest one-day percentage fall in five years on Tuesday,
dragged down by a sell-off in the financial and property
sectors, reversing a two-week long rally.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 4.5 percent, the biggest one-day
fall since June 2013, to 3,106.91 points, while the Shanghai
Composite Index which tracks all the tickers trading on
the Shanghai Stock Exchange 5.4 percent, the biggest one-day
percentage fall since August 2009, to 2,856.27 points.
The largest percentage gainer on the Shanghai exchange on
Tuesday was Hainan Mining Co, which rose 44.0
percent, while the largest percentage decliner was Boyuan
Investmnt, down 10.0 percent.
Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were Bank Of China
, down 9.29 percent to 3.32 yuan; China State
Construction Engineering, unchanged at 5.03 yuan and
Agricultural Bank Of China, down 8.93 percent to
3.06 yuan.
In Shenzhen, BOE Technology, down 9.0 percent to
3.04 yuan, TCL Corp, down 3.0 percent to 3.59 yuan
and Changjiang Securities, down 5.8 percent to 14.21
yuan, were among the most actively traded.
(Reporting by Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)