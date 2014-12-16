BEIJING Dec 16 China stocks rose on Tuesday as
financial shares continued to push higher, with the CSI300
and Shanghai Composite indices recording their
highest closes since April 2011.
The Shanghai Composite breached the psychological milestone
of 3,000 for the first time since Dec. 9.
The CSI300 index climbed 86.1743 points, or 2.68 percent, to
3,303.4023, while the Shanghai Composite Index, which tracks all
the tickers trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, gained
67.8407 points, or 2.3 percent, to 3,021.52.
The largest percentage gainer on the Shanghai exchange on
Tuesday was Anyang Iron, which rose 10.2 percent,
while the largest percentage decliner was Guilin Fuda
, down 5.9 percent.
Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were China State
Construction Engineering, up 0.50 percent to 5.99
yuan; CITIC Securities, up 10.01 percent to 29.77
yuan and Bank Of China, up 3.04 percent to 3.39
yuan.
In Shenzhen, BOE Technology, up 3.9 percent to
3.23 yuan, Changjiang Sec, up 10.0 percent to 16.81
yuan and TCL CORP, down 0.5 percent to 3.82 yuan,
were among the most actively traded.
(Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Richard Borsuk)