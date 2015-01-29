SHANGHAI Jan 29 China share markets posted
their third straight day of losses on Thursday, with sentiment
dampened after the Chinese regulator said it would launch new
investigations into brokerages over margin trading.
The official Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday night
the stock regulator planned to inspect 46 brokerages that were
lending money to investors to speculate on stocks.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 43.5251 points, or 1.23 percent,
to 3,481.80, while the Shanghai Composite Index which
tracks all the tickers trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange
lost 42.00 points, or 1.3 percent, to 3,262.30.
News of the probe had less effect on the market than
previously, as the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC)
reassured investors that the inspection was "normal regular
supervision" and should not be "over-interpreted".
In contrast, the market plunged more than 7 percent last
Monday after the CSRC cracked down on illegal margin trading
practices of three major brokerages.
The financial sub-index dropped 1.9 percent and
banks lost 2.0 percent.
In addition to relaunching the margin trading investigation,
banks have been ordered to tighten lending supervision to avoid
loans being funnelled into stock markets.
The largest percentage gainer on the Shanghai exchange on
Thursday was Jiangsu High Hope Corp, which rose 10.1
percent, while the largest percentage decliner was Jiangsu
Sainty Corp, down 6.1 percent.
Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were Bank Of China
, down 3.30 percent to 4.40 yuan; GD Power
Development Co Ltd, up 3.01 percent to 4.11 yuan and
China Petroleum & Chemical Corp, down 2.84 percent
to 6.16 yuan.
In Shenzhen, Hubei Biocause Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
, down 5.3 percent to 9.17 yuan, Suning Commerce
Group Co Ltd, up 4.9 percent to 10.90 yuan and
Shenwan Hongyuan, up 2.5 percent to 17.60 yuan, were
among the most actively traded.
(Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)