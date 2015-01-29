SHANGHAI Jan 29 China share markets posted their third straight day of losses on Thursday, with sentiment dampened after the Chinese regulator said it would launch new investigations into brokerages over margin trading.

The official Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday night the stock regulator planned to inspect 46 brokerages that were lending money to investors to speculate on stocks.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 43.5251 points, or 1.23 percent, to 3,481.80, while the Shanghai Composite Index which tracks all the tickers trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange lost 42.00 points, or 1.3 percent, to 3,262.30.

News of the probe had less effect on the market than previously, as the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) reassured investors that the inspection was "normal regular supervision" and should not be "over-interpreted".

In contrast, the market plunged more than 7 percent last Monday after the CSRC cracked down on illegal margin trading practices of three major brokerages.

The financial sub-index dropped 1.9 percent and banks lost 2.0 percent.

In addition to relaunching the margin trading investigation, banks have been ordered to tighten lending supervision to avoid loans being funnelled into stock markets.

The largest percentage gainer on the Shanghai exchange on Thursday was Jiangsu High Hope Corp, which rose 10.1 percent, while the largest percentage decliner was Jiangsu Sainty Corp, down 6.1 percent.

Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were Bank Of China , down 3.30 percent to 4.40 yuan; GD Power Development Co Ltd, up 3.01 percent to 4.11 yuan and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp, down 2.84 percent to 6.16 yuan.

In Shenzhen, Hubei Biocause Pharmaceutical Co Ltd , down 5.3 percent to 9.17 yuan, Suning Commerce Group Co Ltd, up 4.9 percent to 10.90 yuan and Shenwan Hongyuan, up 2.5 percent to 17.60 yuan, were among the most actively traded.

(Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)