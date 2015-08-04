HONG KONG Aug 4 China stocks rose sharply on
Tuesday after Chinese authorities announced new steps to curb
short-selling, as part of their raft of steps to support share
markets that lost more than 30 percent of their value after a
June peak.
The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 3.7 percent in
its biggest daily gain since July 10 to end at 3,756.54 points,
ending three straight days of loss.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 3.1 percent, during its third
consecutive session of gain, and closed at 3,948.16.
Both the Shenzhen and Shanghai stock exchanges unveiled
measures that make it more difficult for speculators to profit
from hourly gyrations in stock prices.
The markets regained ground as major brokerages Citic
Securities and Huatai Securities said
they would temporarily halt their short-selling services. They
were joined by smaller rival Great Wall Securities.
Analysts said some investors took to the sidelines in the
volatile market, waiting to see the government's next move.
China's Commerce Ministry said import growth is likely to
remain at a low level on Tuesday, just a day after a private
survey showed China's factory activity shrank more than
initially estimated in July.
Packaging materials distributor Shanghai Zijiang Enterprise
was Tuesday's biggest gainer in the Shanghai index,
surging 10 percent. In Shenzhen, shares of dye intermediates
provider Hebi Janxi Chemical and plastic products
maker Anhui Guofeng Plastic jumped 10 percent.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Borsuk)