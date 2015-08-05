HONG KONG Aug 5 China stocks fell on Wednesday,
regardles of both a promise by the central bank to stabilise
market expectations and a private survey which showed activity
in the services sector accelerated last month.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 81.2556 points, or 2.06 percent,
to 3,866.8998.
The Shanghai Composite Index which tracks all the
tickers trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange lost 60.7814
points, or 1.62 percent, to 3,695.7635.
Analysts say investors have not paricipated actively in the
stock market in the past few weeks as the sharp volatility has
dampened their interest despite continuous policy support from
the government.
The fall was broad-based in ten major sectors monitored by
Reuters, with the technology sector taking the lead by shedding
1.8 percent.
Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were China Nuclear
Power, down 3.53 percent at 10.66 yuan, and Hainan
Airline, down 4.17 percent at 5.51 yuan.
Among the most trade inn Shenzhen, BOE Technology
fell 3.2 percent to 3.69 yuan, and TCL
was down 3.3 percent at 4.96 yuan.
(Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)