HONG KONG Aug 7 China stocks rose on Friday as
state media tried to coax wary investors back into the market,
indicating trillions of yuan funds were available to deploy to
boost the market.
The CSI300 index rose nearly 2 percent for the day
to 3,906.94, ending the week up 2.4 percent, its biggest weekly
gain since July 10.
The Shanghai Composite Index gained 2.3 percent to
3,744.41, ending the week up 2.2 percent in its best week since
July 24.
Close to 300 China funds that oversee more than 1 trillion
yuan ($161 billion) are sitting on the sidelines with
"ammunition" to enter the stock markets at any time, the
Shanghai Securities News reported on Friday, citing its own
calculations.
The Chinese government agency tasked with buying stocks to
prop up the country's wobbling markets is seeking an additional
2 trillion yuan ($322 billion) in funds, according to a
Bloomberg report.
In the weeks since mid-June, A shares have lost more than 26
percent of their value.
In recent weeks, Beijing has rolled out an unprecedented
series of support measures, including cajoling Chinese
brokerages and pension funds to buy stocks and cracking down on
short-selling.
While the aggressive moves seem to have halted panic selling
and tamed wild daily shares price swings, traders said shaken
investors would be slow to return to the market, if they
returned at all. Others noted that the government will have to
withdraw from the market at some point, which could trigger a
fresh slide.
Goldman Sachs analysts estimate that the "national team" has
potentially spent 860-900 billion yuan to support the stock
market in June-July and the potential aggregate size of
market-support funds is probably around 2 trillion yuan.
Among the most active stocks in Shanghai was China
Shipbuilding Industry, up nearly 3 percent at 14.29
yuan, and China National Nuclear Power, up 3.2
percent at 11.11 yuan.
Among the most traded in Shenzhen, Wanxiang Qianchao
rose 5.7 percent to 21.70 yuan, and East Money
Information was up 6.7 percent at 46.71 yuan.
($1 = 6.2087 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Borsuk)