SHANGHAI, April 8 China stocks closed down on
Friday ahead of a slew of economic data, with some investors
locking in profit from a month-long rebound that reflects
expectations for a strong first quarter.
China's blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.7 percent,
to 3,185.73, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.8
percent, to 2,984.96.
For the week, the CSI300 was down 1.1 percent while the SSEC
fell 0.8 percent.
China's foreign exchange reserves surprisingly rose in
March, the first monthly gain since November, as cooling
expectations of U.S. interest rate hikes eased pressure on the
yuan.
But investors awaiting economic indicators for March,
including money supply, new lending and inflation due over the
next week, refrained from active trading.
