HONG KONG Aug 10 China stocks jumped more than
4 percent on Monday on possible restructuring among major
shipping firms and in other key sectors, and on hopes that less
volatile trading may soon convince fund managers to get off the
sidelines and re-invest billions in cash.
The CSI300 index rose 4.5 percent to 4,084.36
points in its biggest daily gain since July 10.
The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 4.9 percent to
3,928.82, its best day since July 9.
Mainland investors focused on sector-specific news and
brushed off gloomy China data at the weekend on trade and
inflation, which reinforced expectations that Beijing will need
to roll out more support measures for the economy.
"China's economic indicators are not very good which means
monetary policy will continue to be accommodative," said Du
Changchun, an analyst at Northeast Securities in Shanghai.
"Investors are also betting that SOE (state-owned
enterprise) reforms will inject life into the market. Trading
volumes in the stock market today picked up which is a good sign
to show that funds are flowing into the market," Du said.
Shipping, railway and cement counters all saw strong buying
on expectations of policy support and sector reforms, analysts
said.
Trading in some major shipping stocks, including China
Shipping Development, China Shipping Container Lines
and China COSCO Holdings, was suspended
on Monday pending announcements, adding to speculation they may
be merged.
The CSI 300 infrastructure index surged more
than 6 percent, CSI energy index climbed 5.4 percent
while the real estate index rose 4.6 percent.
China is banking on increased infrastructure spending to
support the economy in the second half of the year, while its
top economic planning body said on Monday the property market
was likely to continue to improve in the second half of this
year.
Close to 300 China funds that oversee more than 1 trillion
yuan ($161 billion) are sitting on the sidelines with
"ammunition" to enter the stock markets at any time, the
Shanghai Securities News reported on Friday, citing its own
calculations.
In recent weeks, Beijing has rolled out an unprecedented
series of support measures to prevent a full-blown market crash,
including cajoling Chinese brokerages and pension funds to buy
stocks and cracking down on short-selling.
Stocks tumbled as much as 30 percent at one point in early
summer on panic selling, but have started moderating in recent
weeks.
Goldman Sachs analysts estimate that the "national team" has
potentially spent 860-900 billion yuan to support the stock
market in June-July and the potential aggregate size of
market-support funds is probably around 2 trillion yuan.
Among the most active stocks in Shanghai was China
Shipbuilding Industry, up 10 percent, and China
National Nuclear Power surged 9.98 percent.
Among the most traded in Shenzhen, East Money Information
jumped 10 percent, and Wanxiang Qianchao
was up 5.1 percent.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Michelle Chen; Editing by Kim
Coghill)