* Shanghai composite index down 1.1 pct, CSI300 down 1.2 pct
* PBOC suspends fund injection, sparking worries
* China cabinet says 2013 GDP could be at 7.6 pct
* Light trading on day after Christmas
By Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau
SHANGHAI, Dec 26 Chinese shares dropped on
Thursday in light trading, as the central bank declined to
inject funds into the money market, sparking renewed worries
that liquidity conditions could tighten again in coming weeks.
Analysts said that while money-market rates had come down
from the near six-month highs of earlier this week, the market
remained concerned that conditions could tighten around Lunar
New Year, which begins on Jan. 31.
Authorities injected funds on Tuesday, and investors had
hoped more would be put in on Thursday.
"Money conditions are still the key reason for market moves
for now," said Deng Eryong, an analyst at Changjiang Securities.
The Shanghai Composite Index was down 1.1 percent at
midday. The CSI300 index of the top Shanghai and
Shenzhen listings dropped 1.2 percent.
On Wednesday, trading volume in Shanghai was the lowest
since July, and it was on pace to be only slightly higher on
Thursday.
Hong Kong markets, closed for a Christmas break, will reopen
on Friday.
Financials were the biggest drag, with an index of Shanghai-
listed financial tickers falling 1.2 percent. Minsheng
Bank slumped 1.2 percent and Ping An Bank
. CITIC Securities Co lost 2.0 percent.
A cabinet report cited by the official Xinhua news agency
said that China's economic growth is likely to come in at 7.6
percent this year, just above the government's target of 7.5
percent and slightly below last year's 7.7 percent.
Analysts said that slightly slower domestic economic growth
this year would have little impact on stock market. The most
important thing for the market is smooth growth, Deng said.
($1 = 6.2547 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)