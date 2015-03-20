SHANGHAI, March 20 China stocks rebounded on Friday afternoon following a lucklustre morning session, fuelled by financial shares.

The CSI300 index rose 1.7 percent by 0608 GMT, as the CSI300 Financials subindex surged over 4 percent.

Brokerages were especially strong, with CITIC Securities , China Merchants Securities and Western Securities all rising by their 10 percent daily limit.

Insurers also rose, led by Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd , which jumped over 5 percent in Shanghai, after posting a better-than-expected performance and announcing generous bonus share schemes. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)