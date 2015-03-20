(Adds details)

SHANGHAI, March 20 China stocks rebounded on Friday afternoon following a lucklustre morning session, fuelled by a sharp rise in financial shares, in particular brokerages on hopes that the market's blistering rally will continue.

The CSI300 index rose 1.7 percent by 0608 GMT, as the CSI300 Financials subindex surged over 4 percent.

The CSI300 has now risen 10 percent so far this year and some 50 percent since China's central bank began cutting interest rates last November.

CITIC Securities, China Merchants Securities and Western Securities all rose by their 10 percent daily limit.

Analysts attributed the gains in part to signs of resurgent trading volumes and margin financing, both of which help profits at brokerages, and in part to general expectations of further monetary easing which could support stock market performance with fresh liquidity.

Daily trading volume in China's stock market has surpassed 1 trillion yuan ($161.60 billion) for three consecutive sessions, approaching the September peak, while the amount of margin financing, or money investors borrow to buy stocks, has also been expanding rapidly.

Insurers also rose, led by Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd , which jumped over 5 percent in Shanghai, after posting a better-than-expected performance and announcing generous bonus share schemes.

Most property stocks rose as well on expectations of more policy support for the ailing sector, which is seen as a key downside risk to the economy this year.

The official China Securities Journal reported on Friday that the government is studying possible measures including tax cuts, lower requirements for mortgage lending and loosening of restrictions on home purchases. ($1 = 6.1882 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)