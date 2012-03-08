Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday:
SHANGHAI, March 8 China shares ended up 1.1 percent on Thursday, as investors sought bargains among large-cap stocks after the benchmark index dropped for three days, partly weighed down by slumping regional equities markets.
The Shanghai Composite Index closed at 2,420.3 points, regaining the key psychological level of 2,400 points it lost on Wednesday. ($1 = 6.31 yuan) (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Jacqueline Wong)
June 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday:
June 12 Deliveries of low-sulphur gasoil for June rose to 3,036 lots, or 303,600 tonnes, InterContinental Exchange data showed on Monday.