SHANGHAI Dec 23 China stocks ended up 0.85 percent on Friday, in line with gains on the Hong Kong market, which rose amid signs of strengthening in the U.S. economy.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended at 2,204.78 after erasing some gains made in morning trading.

But the index was down 0.9 percent on the week, declining for a seventh straight week. (Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Chris Lewis)