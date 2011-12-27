SHANGHAI Dec 27 China stocks ended down 1.1 percent on Tuesday, the lowest close since March 2009, although trade remained light as investors were cautious over tight liquidity conditions ahead of the year-end.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended at 2,166.2, extending a 0.7 percent drop on Monday. It has slumped around 23 percent so far this year.

Turnover in the Shanghai market dropped to 37.3 billion yuan ($5.89 billion), compared with Monday's 36.3 billion yuan, which was the lowest in three years. ($1 = 6.3364 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Kazunori Takada)